The Los Angeles Dodgers have already moved past their World Series win. Those rings will be delivered on Opening Day and the parade where fans partied like it was 1988 has run out of steam. One championship with Shohei Ohtani is nice, but waiting another 36 years to celebrate would be unforgivable. No, the front office knows they need to add more trophies to the case. That's why they agreed with pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May before the arbitration deadline.

Robert Murray (Fansided MLB) publicized the agreement between Gonsolin and the World Series champs was for $5.4 million. Jack Harris (Los Angeles Times) puts May's deal at $2.13 million, which is a nice middle ground for everyone considering both pitchers are coming off of injuries.

Gonsolin and May add to the pitching depth in Los Angeles. The Dodgers will also get a boost from this year's designated hitter and National League's Most Valuable Player eating up some innings as well. Ohtani and the Dodgers now know they will not have to overwhelm the superstar with a heavy workload. Gonsolin and May provide familiar, battle-tested faces to help navigate through MLB's 162-game regular season.

May (26) and Gonsolin (30) have both dealt with Tommy John surgery in the past few years. However, they have also showcased enough life in their arms for Los Angeles to see All-Star potential. The Dodgers issued non-tendered papers to relief pitchers Brent Honeywell Jr. and Zach Logue, effectively making them free agents.

The Dodgers opened up two roster spots on the club’s 40-man depth chart as well, just in case the front office wants to go shopping in free agency. Ohtani is soft-recruiting the next big Japanese import, just in case. Roki Sasaki is making the MLB jump and his compatriot has been keeping tabs on the newest infatuation from the home islands.

“No, I haven’t really been recruiting him in any way,” Ohtani said. “I consider him a friend, so we’ll talk every so often about baseball in general and life. I’ll respect his decision wherever he wants to sign and I think he’ll do well wherever he goes.”

Now Gonsolin and May know they do not have to go anywhere this offseason. They can relax and dream about another run at a championship with the reloaded Dodgers.