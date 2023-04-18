Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have patiently waited for the return of Tony Gonsolin. Gonsolin has recently taken a major step in his recovery and looks one step closer to making his Dodgers return.

The right-hander threw a 30-pitch bullpen session and went through fielding practice on Monday, via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. Gonsolin is now scheduled to make his first rehab start with AAA Oklahoma City on Thursday. He will throw four innings in that contest before making at least one more rehab start.

Gonsolin has been out all season with an ankle injury. Manager Dave Roberts originally stated that he expected the star pitcher to be out until May. While Gonsolin doesn’t have an exact timetable yet, he is at least ramping up for as quick of a return as possible.

Tony Gonsolin’s return will be a major boost for the Dodgers. He is coming off of the first All Star appearance of his career. In 2022, Gonsolin pitched to a 16-1 record with a 2.14 ERA and a 119/35 K/BB ratio. The wins, ERA and strikeouts were all career-bests for Gonsolin. And they came in a season where Gonsolin recorded his most appearances (24) and innings pitched (130.1).

The Dodgers will still have to wait a little while longer for Gonsolin to be pitching in Los Angeles. However, once he does, he’ll be looking to replicate last year’s success. Gonsolin’s rehab start on Thursday will give Dodgers fans their first taste of what to expect from the improving All Star in 2023.