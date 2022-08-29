Trevor Bauer pitching NIL deals to college athletes while serving suspension

Trevor Bauer is a name baseball fans have not heard of for quite some time now following his temporary banishment from Major League Baseball. However, Bauer, who was handed a massive 324-game suspension without pay for his violation of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, is making a bit of noise recently among college student-athletes.

According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Trevor Bauer is reportedly handing out NIL proposals to college athletes.

“We are seeking motivated and talented college athletes to exclusively partner with me, Trevor Bauer,” read the proposal, signed by Bauer. A copy of the proposal was obtained by the Times.

More from Shaikin:

“In exchange for free merchandise, the athletes would be “required to create quality content on social media” and would get “opportunities for commission and bonuses,” according to the proposal. Bauer’s representatives confirmed the authenticity of the proposal but declined to comment on the record; the proposal asks athletes to respond by Sunday.”

Trevor Bauer is accused by a woman of sexual assault. He also filed defamation lawsuits against different media publications and also against the woman who accused him.

Needless to say, it’s going to take a very long walk for Trevor Bauer if he ever manages to return to pitch in the MLB again. Given his legal troubles and the perception that comes with it, it’s not unfair to imagine that we have all seen the last of him in the big leagues.