The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for the playoffs at the moment. However, LA will need to move forward without starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow. Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times reports that it is indeed a “season-ending” injury for the hurler. Glasnow revealed that the injury is an elbow sprain.

So when did Glasnow know he was battling an injury concern and not only soreness?

“Tyler Glasnow said ‘something wasn’t right' as he ramped up closer to game speed,” David Vassegh of SportsNet LA wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue also shared a message from the Dodgers starting pitcher.

“Tyler Glasnow called his latest right elbow injury ‘extremely frustrating' because he came to the #Dodgers to help them win a World Series and believed he had health issues figured out,” Moreno wrote on X.

Glasnow made his first All-Star team in 2024. He features one of the most intriguing ceilings in the entire sport. Glasnow has unfortunately been unable to stay consistently healthy. In fact, the 22 starts he made this season are a career-high.

Glasnow's season comes to an end after the veteran starter recored a 3.49 ERA and 168 strikeouts across 134 innings pitched.

What's next for Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow?

It is an elbow concern, so a sprain is not the worst possible update. Although, it is still far from ideal.

Harris shared the plan that Glasnow revealed on Friday.

“Glasnow said he isn’t sure what his offseason treatment plan will be yet. His elbow will be ‘re-examined' in a few weeks, and at some point he’ll start throwing again to ‘test it again and see if it holds up,'” Harris wrote on X.

Additionally, Glasnow and the Dodgers will try to find a solution for his injury trouble during the offseason.

If Glasnow can find a way to stay healthy for a full season, he may end up winning a Cy Young Award someday. He has what it takes to emerge as one of MLB's best pitchers. Glasnow is nearly unhittable at times when he's on top of his game.

At the moment, Glasnow and the team are focused on helping him recover from this specific injury. Their attention will then turn to keeping him healthy in the future.