Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow was already ruled out for the MLB postseason more than two weeks ago. Unfortunately despite the inflammation of Glasnow's elbow sprain going down, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, the team still has no answers about his injury and likely will not learn anything more definitive until after the season.

Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue provided an update from Glasnow two weeks ago.

“Tyler Glasnow called his latest right elbow injury ‘extremely frustrating' because he came to the #Dodgers to help them win a World Series and believed he had health issues figured out,” Moreno wrote on X.

In 2024, Glasnow made his first All-Star team. He spent much of his early career in Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay battling injuries. He finally settled down and stayed healthy through 2023 and 2024, totaling 43 starts.

Potential second Tommy John surgery could end Glasnow's 2025 Dodgers season

Glasnow's first Tommy John surgery resulted in him missing about half of his 2021 season and most of the 2022 season. He would be far from the first pitcher to require multiple Tommy John surgeries. Jacob deGrom, Walker Buehler, Nathan Eovaldi, Jameson Taillon, Daniel Hudson, Joakim Soria, Chris Capuano, Josh Johnson, Brandon Beachy and Brian Wilson all needed a second surgery. It worked for some and others, they couldn't return to their former glory.

The Dodgers traded for Glasnow in December 2023. He led the team in strikeouts and WHIP, and among the team's starters, he led in OAVG.

It all unraveled when, on August 11, he first complained of elbow tendinitis, and even a month later, manager Dave Roberts said his return this season was ‘highly unlikely.' In July, Glasnow missed some time because of a back injury.

The starting rotation is Jack Flaherty, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler and Landon Knack. It doesn't seem likely that Clayton Kershaw will be able to pitch, according to Jack Harris of the LA Times.

“Dave Roberts said Clayton Kershaw will likely not be a ‘viable' option to pitch for at least a couple more weeks,” Harris said via social media. “He hinted that Kershaw might be dealing with something more than just his toe injury, but said he’d let Kershaw address his situation himself.”

The Dodgers begin the postseason on Saturday at 8:38 p.m. EST when they host the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.