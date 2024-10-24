Baseball fans had to wait seven years to see Shohei Ohtani in the MLB playoffs. They'll most likely have to wait at least another year to see the Los Angeles Dodgers phenom on the mound in the postseason.

While there have been whispers that Ohtani could feature as a pitcher during the World Series against the New York Yankees, it remains a long shot. Fellow Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow believes Ohtani could pitch effectively right now if he wanted to, but it's likely in his and Los Angeles' best interest not to.

He might not even be able to with possible obstacles still involving his clearance after a second elbow surgery in five years.

“I know with the second (surgery) especially, getting a doctor's clearance is extremely hard. The second one is six more months (of recovery),” Glasnow told Scott Braun on Foul Territory.

Glasnow said he'd be surprised if Ohtani took the mound in the World Series.

“I'm sure if you asked him he'd be like ‘I'm down.' But I think it's more of a collective decision,” he said. “It takes some time to get back, too. You have your bullpens and throwing to hitters.”

Glasnow unfortunately knows a thing or two about elbow injuries. His season ended in August due to a strained elbow, three years after he had Tommy John surgery. However, he managed to notch career-highs in starts, innings pitched and strikeouts in his first season with the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani gearing for first World Series

It should surprise no one that Shohei Ohtani has ripped it during his first taste of the MLB playoffs. It's a baseball fan's treat he's finally in the postseason with a World Series debut that has the whole country jumping with anticipation.

Ohtani has proven several times before that he's made for the spotlight. He's balled out in big international tournaments and throughout these playoffs. Now he gets a chance to do it in the Fall Classic.

Ohtani leading off the World Series in the left-handed batter's box would have been epic. Instead, we'll have to settle for the presumptive NL MVP starting things off in the bottom of the first. Make sure you're in your seats for that one. Ohtani vs. Gerrit Cole? Oooooooo baby what a matchup.

All eyes will be on Ohtani every time he steps to the plate. He's earned the attention. Will he deliver on baseball's grandest stage?