Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admits Tony Gonsolin is facing a tough read in his recovery heading to the MLB playoffs.

Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list in late August because of a right forearm strain, and while initial expectations were he would be able to make a quick return, his recovery has been slow. With that said, Roberts naturally has some concerns about his status moving forward.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Dodgers manager shared that it is “unrealistic” to expect Gonsolin to be able to return where he was pre-injury by the time the playoffs come. With that said, they have yet to determine how to best use him, per Jack Harris of LA Times.

Dave Roberts said Tony Gonsolin’s bullpen today was good, but that he still isn’t at full intensity yet Roberts said it’s “unrealistic” he’ll get all the way built back up to where he has pre-injury in time for playoffs Decision about how to use him for stretch run is looming — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) September 17, 2022

There’s only three weeks left in the regular season, and with a return date for Tony Gonsolin still unclear, it is best for the Dodgers faithful to not have much expectations for now.

The 28-year-old pitcher has shown improvements in his recovery from injury, even advancing top throw in a second bullpen session in recent days. However, he is still experiencing some soreness, which doesn’t bode well in a potential comeback bid for him.

For now the only thing the Dodgers can do is stay patient and hope for the best for Gonsolin. They can’t rush him back if he’s not 100 percent, and it will be difficult to play him at this crucial point in time if he cannot perform to his usual standards.