The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be a contending team in 2023. However, they likely will not win 111 games again after losing a number of key players during the offseason. With free agency coming to an end and Spring Training right around the corner, LA will mostly be limited to trades and contract extensions moving forward. Extending players such as Julio Urias would bode well for Los Angeles’ future. But there is one last-minute trade that could boost the Dodgers’ chances of winning the NL West once again.

Dodgers last-minute trade

The Dodgers have their strengths and weaknesses coming into Spring Training. A number of people around the MLB world have stated that the team should trade for a centerfielder or shortstop. But LA is set to roll with Gavin Lux at shortstop while having Trayce Thompson and/or James Outman play centerfield.

But this particular trade which we will discuss in a moment has nothing to do with either of those positions. Instead, this potential deal will revolve around adding even more depth to one of the Dodgers’ primary strengths.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ depth chart has no shortage of bullpen options, per MLB.com. Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, Alex Vesia, and Victor Gonzalez are just a few of LA’s relief arms set to impact the 2023 ‘pen. But there is one relief pitcher who could be available on the trade market that LA should try to acquire.

David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates is the obvious candidate. But there is another reliever with arguably even more upside who pitchers for a lackluster ball club as well.

Scott Barlow

Scott Barlow of the Kansas City Royals has been one of the most underrated pitchers in baseball over the past two seasons. After a mediocre start to his big league career, Barlow emerged as a star in 2021. He ultimately pitched to the tune of a 2.42 ERA in 71 games for Kansas City.

In 2022, Barlow recorded a sparkling 2.18 ERA in 69 games. He added 24 saves out of the Royals’ bullpen. Evan Phillips will likely be the Dodgers’ closer in 2023. But nothing is set in stone, and Barlow has closing experience.

But LA wouldn’t need to acquire him to close games. He would profile as a tremendous 7th or 8th inning option in a loaded Dodgers bullpen.

But one may wonder why the Dodgers would want to improve upon arguably their biggest strength?

Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers and Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox wouldn’t be bad shortstops to try and acquire. And CF Bryan Reynolds has been linked to LA throughout the offseason. However, trading for any of those players would lead to an extremely steep prospect haul. And the Dodgers, who are in a state of transition in a sense, may opt to hold onto their top-tier prospects.

Scott Barlow wouldn’t cost as much to acquire via trade. And the Dodgers bullpen would go from impressive to flat-out dominant with Barlow in the mix.

Is this trade realistic?

This trade is certainly realistic. The Dodgers have a farm system that would catch the rebuilding Royals’ attention. Although KC may not love the idea of trading Barlow, they don’t have much of a need for him at the moment since they will likely not compete in 2023.

For the Dodgers, they are well aware that there is no such thing as too much bullpen help. It will be interesting to see if Los Angeles displays interest in Scott Barlow prior to Opening Day.