The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently preparing to host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS. The Dodgers will be heavily favored against the D'Backs, a team they played often during the regular season. Arizona already upset the Milwaukee Brewers in the MLB playoffs though, and Los Angeles was taken down by the San Diego Padres in the 2022 NLDS. Still, the Dodgers will remain confident moving forward. Today, we will be predicting LA's final roster for the 2023 NLDS.

Clayton Kershaw set to lead the pitching staff

Clayton Kershaw is going to start Game 1 for the Dodgers. There was initial questions about who would start between the future Hall-of-Famer and rookie Bobby Miller, but the ball club ultimately opted for Kershaw.

Miller is likely to start Game 2. Nothing has been confirmed beyond the first two games, but Lance Lynn will probably draw the following start. Ryan Pepiot will factor into the Dodgers' pitching plans as well, whether it's as a reliever or starter.

Closer Evan Phillips leads the way in the bullpen. Other Dodgers relievers who will likely make the NLDS roster include: RHP Brusdar Graterol, RHP Joe Kelly, LHP Caleb Ferguson, LHP Ryan Yarbrough, RHP Ryan Brasier, and RHP Shelby Miller.

Teams are limited to carrying only 13 pitchers, so the Dodgers will still have two remaining options.

The question then becomes whether or not the Dodgers elect for veteran relief depth (LHP Victor Gonzalez, LHP Alex Vesia) or young starting/bullpen help (RHP Michael Grove, RHP Emmet Sheehan). It would not be surprising to see LA roll with Sheehan and Vesia, but Grove will be someone to keep an eye on. However, the Dodgers might only utilize 12 pitchers to have an extra bat on the roster.

Dodgers offense

The lineup doesn't feature quite as many question marks.

Will Smith and Austin Barnes will be the Dodgers catchers. In the infield, 1B Freddie Freeman, 3B Max Muncy, and SS Miguel Rojas will all be on the team. Versatile players will include INF/OF Kike Hernandez, INF/OF Amed Rosario, INF/OF Chris Taylor, and INF Kolten Wong.

Mookie Betts leads the charge in the outfield. He of course can play some infield as well. OF Jason Heyward, OF James Outman, and OF David Peralta will join Betts on the Dodgers' NLDS roster. Finally JD Martinez will be the DH.

So is this set in stone? Is there any uncertainty?

INF Michael Busch will be someone to monitor. He impressed in the minor leagues during the 2023 campaign. He's a left-handed bat who can play all over the infield. If the Dodgers want upside on the roster Busch could be added. Also, he could replace any potential injured players.

Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor have both been dealing with ailments. Both are expected to be fine for the NLDS, but their statuses will be worth keeping tabs on.

Diamondbacks-Dodgers preview

The Diamondbacks won't go down without a fight. They have nothing to lose as they have consistently upset expectations all season long. The pressure is on the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has been a consistent playoff contender over the years. That said, LA only has one World Series championship since 1990. The Dodgers need to step up and make a deep playoff run. They certainly cannot take this D'Backs team for granted.

The NLDS projects to be a competitive affair as Los Angeles begins their journey toward the World Series.