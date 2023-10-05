The clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series (NLDS) looks to be a thrilling showdown. The Dodgers, fresh off an impressive 100-win regular season, find themselves facing a familiar adversary from their own NL West division, and they're well aware that regular-season dominance doesn't always translate to postseason success.

Rewind to last year, when the Padres, a Wild Card entrant with 22 fewer wins than the Dodgers, handed them a stunning exit in just four games during the NLDS. This shocking defeat serves as a stark reminder that in the playoffs, anything can happen, regardless of regular-season statistics. So, as the Dodgers gear up to face an 84-win Diamondbacks team — the worst regular season record team to make this year's MLB Playoffs — they approach this matchup with the utmost seriousness.

However, this version of the Dodgers differs from the juggernauts of recent years. Their pitching staff, once a stronghold, now faces uncertainties. Clayton Kershaw, despite battling shoulder trouble all season, will be entrusted with Game 1. The supporting cast includes rookie Bobby Miller, veteran Lance Lynn, and a mix of openers and relievers after that. To counteract any pitching vulnerabilities, the Dodgers will have to rely heavily on the offensive prowess of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, the stalwarts of this team all season.

On the other side of the diamond, the Diamondbacks are not to be underestimated. Their recent two-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card Series showcased their potential when everything clicks. Corbin Carroll, along with a few others, are a menaces on the basepaths, who can likewise use that speed defensively. Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen will be a formidable one-two punch for the Dodgers, further indicating that they can't afford to overlook Arizona, as they did last year against the Padres. Now, let's delve into some Dodgers NLDS predictions against the Diamondbacks.

4. Clayton Kershaw's resurgence

Despite Clayton Kershaw's injury concerns and velocity drop, the postseason has a way to bring out the best in players. Kershaw is no stranger to playoff drama — 13-12 with a 4.22 ERA — and he's determined to prove his mettle on the mound this go-around, even at 35-years-old. Expect Kershaw to deliver a standout performance in Game 1, setting the tone for the Dodgers' pitching staff.

3. Bobby Miller's breakout

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Rookie Bobby Miller is poised for a breakout performance. He brings so downright electric stuff with an impressive repertoire of pitches. Miller has the potential to shine under the playoff spotlight. Watch for him to provide some much-needed stability to this Dodgers' rotation, that has been a bit of a revolving door all season long.

2. Diamondbacks' speed vs. Dodgers' defense

The Diamondbacks' speed, led by Corbin Carroll, will clash with the Dodgers' stellar defense. This matchup will be a key factor in the series, as the Dodgers attempt to contain the Diamondbacks' aggressive baserunning. Los Angeles was in the top-5 worst in the league in opponents stolen base percentage, per Team Rankings. The Diamondbacks' work on the base paths has been a big reason for their success this season. A battle of Will Smith trying to catch Carroll stealing could be quite the show.

1. Freddie Freeman's clutch factor

Freddie Freeman, as always, will step up in clutch situations. His postseason experience and ability to deliver in high-pressure moments will prove invaluable to the Dodgers in the NLDS, and beyond should they make it. Expect Freeman to be the leader he's always been and provide crucial hits throughout the series. Don't be surprised if Freeman does his usual, that being multi-hit nights, with some doubles.