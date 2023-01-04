By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Trevor Bauer hasn’t pitched in an MLB game in over 500 days due to his assault allegations. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has been reinstated and would be available to end that streak next season.

While officially, there’s now no impediment to his return, how his Dodgers teammates feel about it is an entirely different check box to tick.

There were rumors recently that players were much more open to playing with the sidelined Dodgers pitcher. The latest report from Bill Shaikin from the LA Times seems to corroborate that.

“No current player is believed to have commented publicly since the arbitrator reinstated Bauer. But the front office has been told at least some players want Bauer back, people with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Times.

“In 2021, shortly after Bauer was put on investigative leave, The Times reported a majority of players did not want Bauer back. (Of the 20 players who participated in the Dodgers’ 2021 postseason opener, six remain with the team.”

The Dodgers owned the best team ERA in the majors last year. From a baseball perspective, adding a pitcher in Trevor Bauer who’s a couple of years removed from a Cy Young-winning season and pitched a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts in 2021 couldn’t hurt their bottom line.

With the roster turnover and passage of time, it appears as though players have softened their stance on Bauer. Whether that turns into a full blown return to the Dodgers rotation is something we’ll have to wait and see.