As the MLB trade deadline approaches, contending teams are targeting players they hope can fix problem areas in their lineups or rotations. Adding power, starting pitching or bullpen help through a mid-season acquisition could be the key to a strong second-half and a deep playoff run.

The AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers both entered the All-Star break as top-five teams by record. Both are positioned to make noise in the postseason but both would also like to bolster their rotations at the trade deadline by adding an elite starting pitcher. The hurler both clubs appear to have set their eyes on is Detroit Tigers’ ace Tarik Skubal.

The only issue is that while the Tigers are going nowhere this season and will happily part with a number of players, including the resurgent Jack Flaherty, Detroit has indicated that the team would like to hang on to Skubal. Ultimately it would take an “overwhelming offer” of major league-ready position players for the Tigers to part with their excellent young pitcher. However, in baseball, as in life, everything has a price. And the Orioles appear more capable of paying that price than the Dodgers, per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi on X.

The logic here is pretty simple. The Orioles have one of the best farm systems in baseball. It was actually ranked number one overall at the start of the 2024 season by MLB.com. On top of that, Baltimore has three highly coveted prospects – middle infielder Jackson Holliday, catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo and corner infielder Coby May. According to MLB.com, not only are those three players ranked inside the top 100 prospects in baseball, they’re all in the top 15. And Holliday is considered the single best baseball player in the minor leagues.

The Dodgers also have a well-regarded farm system, as MLB.com ranked them the eighth best in baseball at the beginning of the year. Los Angeles has long emphasized the importance of player development. A deep farm with talent at all levels has served them well and should continue to do so. But at the moment, the team only has two prospects ranked in MLB.com’s top 100 and neither is in the top 45. Catcher/first baseman Dalton Rushing and outfielder Josue De Paula rank number 48 and 63 respectively.

Orioles could outbid Dodgers for Tigers’ pitcher Tarik Skubal

Not every prospect that tears up the minor leagues and rises up the pipeline rankings is going to pan out in the big leagues. But generally speaking, rebuilding teams will gravitate to the best-regarded players. And in that area, the Orioles have the Dodgers beat.

With a legitimate shot at winning the AL East, or at the very least clinching a Wild Card berth, the Orioles can use their elite farm system to bring in impact players for this season. Such moves might be necessary to hold off the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the second half. With that in mind, Baltimore could put together a package of prospects that the Tigers simply couldn’t refuse – and the Dodgers couldn’t match.

Assuming they empty the farm system and assuming Detroit agrees, is Skubal worth it? Well, the 27-year-old lefty has been sensational this season with a 10-3 record, an MLB-leading 2.41 ERA, 140 strikeouts in 116 innings and 4.4 WAR in 19 appearances.

Those numbers would make him a frontline starter for just about any team. But that’s not all he brings to the table. Skubal is earning just $2.65 million this year and is under team control until 2027. Meaning after he helped the Orioles chase a ring this season he’d be around to do it again for the next two years.

Just about every team that’s still in position to make the postseason would like to add an arm to the rotation as it could be the difference between winning and losing in the playoffs. The trouble is there just aren’t that many top-quality arms expected to be available, making it an extreme sellers’ market.

If the Orioles are serious about Tarik Skubal, they’re going to have to empty their coffers to get him. The good news is, they seem uniquely positioned to do just that.