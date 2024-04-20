The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to take on the New York Mets on Saturday. However, LA was forced to make a change to the roster due to injury. It's another injury to a pitcher, but this time it's centered around someone in the bullpen.
Kyle Hurt was officially placed on the injured list ahead of the Dodgers' matchup against the Mets, according to team reporter Kirsten Watson. Los Angeles recalled Nick Ramirez from Triple-A and will replace Hurt on the roster for the time being.
“Dodgers recalled left-handed pitcher Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Oklahoma City and placed right-handed pitcher Kyle Hurt on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to April 17.”
Hurt was placed on the 15-day IL. So, it'll be a couple of weeks before he's eligible to return. It's not exactly an ideal situation, as Kyle Hurt has been consistent so far this season. The Dodgers' pitcher currently holds an impressive 1.35 ERA, three strikes, and a 1.350 WHIP. That's some solid production out of the bullpen the Dodgers are going to miss.
Los Angeles was smart to recall Nick Ramirez, who is a veteran pitcher with decent enough stats for the bullpen. On his career, Ramirez is holding a 3.97 ERA, 128 strikeouts, and a 1.328 WHIP. He's spent time playing for the Detroit Tigers, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees before joining the Dodgers last offseason.
LA would likely rather have Kyle Hurt in the bullpen but you can't control injuries. Look for the Dodgers to remain at the top of the league though, as this injury update isn't necessarily a detrimental situation for the club. Make sure to tune into the LA's game against the Mets on Saturday at 4:05 P.M. Eastern.
Can the Dodgers live up to the hype?
The Dodgers made the most noise during the offseason after landing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto out of free agency. Additionally, the entire roster is comprised of some of the best players in the league. They nearly have a lineup worthy of playing in the All-Star game. Despite that, Los Angeles finds themselves 12-10 after 22 games in the season.
There are a lot of games ahead so there's no reason for Dodgers fans to hit the panic button. But based on the talent of the roster many were expecting them to have the best record in the league. Especially early on in the regular season. The good news is, LA is still in first place of the American League West, albeit, it's not a big lead.
Los Angeles has lost their last two series against the Padres and Washington Nationals. The Dodgers must start winning their series if they hope to gain a bigger lead in the AL West. Some teams start the season off cold and get hot as the year progresses. based on the talent on this roster, we should expect LA to eventually bounce back and start winning more games.