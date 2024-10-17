ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dodgers make the trip to New York to face the Mets! These two teams are fighting for a World Series spot. The Dodgers are one of the best teams in the MLB and lead the series 2-1. The Mets are fighting to even the series and stay alive in this series. Our NLCS odds series has our Dodgers-Mets prediction, odds, and pick for Thursday.

Dodgers-Mets Game 4 Projected Starters

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Jose Quintana

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0) with a 5.63 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched five innings and gave up zero runs on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in a Dodgers win.

2024 Road Splits: 4-1 and a 2.06 ERA

Jose Quintana (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched five innings and gave up one run on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts in a Mets win.

2024 Home Splits: 5-5 and a 3.64 ERA

Here are the Mets-Dodgers NLCS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NLCS Odds: Dodgers-Mets NLCS Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -136

New York Mets: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 7 (-118)

Under: 7(-104)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Mets Game 4

Time: 8:08 pm ET/ 5:08 pm PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers were the team with all eyes on them before the season thanks to their massive spending in the offseason, highlighted by the huge contract given to Shohei Ohtani. They were the best team in baseball during the regular season and finished with a 98-64 record. Their offense has been a top-three unit during this postseason, while their pitching has not been as good. On offense, Shohei Ohtani, Max Muncy, Tommy Edman, Mookie Betts, Freddies Freeman, and Will Smith. The pitching staff has weathered the storm of injuries thanks to Jack Flaherty, Walker Buehler, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto being solid in the postseason.

The Dodgers are starting Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound. He has a 1-0 record, a 5.63 ERA, and a 1.25 WHIP in the postseason. He has allowed five runs on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts in eight innings. The Dodgers also won both games he started during the postseason. Yamamoto has been a huge key player for the Dodgers this season, and he has been solid in the postseason but needs to be better. The Mets will be a challenge for him because they have the ability to pile on runs during the postseason.

The Dodgers have the most talent on offense in the MLB, but in the postseason, they have faced some inconsistent play. Still, they are third out of all postseason teams with a .233 batting average. In comparison, they had a .258 batting average during the regular season. Tommy Edman, Max Muncy, and Shohei Ohtani lead the team in almost every important batting category. Edman leads in batting average at .321 and in total hits at nine. Then, Muncy leads in home runs at three and OBP at .424. Finally, Ohtani is the leader in RBI at eight.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets had a complete makeover from last year to this year. They still have a huge payroll, but things look different, and it has worked with the run they are on. Their bats and pitching on paper have been nothing special, but they seem like a team of destiny because they are making all the plays when it matters. Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, Starling Marte, and Brandon Nimmo have been solid behind the plate on offense. Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana, and David Peterson have also been solid on the mound. The Mets have been a big surprise team, but they need a win to keep any hope alive for this magical season.

The Mets are starting Jose Quintana on the mound. He has a 0-0 record, a 0.00 ERA, and a 0.82 WHIP. Quintana has allowed six hits and one run with three walks and 11 strikeouts through 11 innings this season. Quintana has been solid this postseason, which has carried over from the regular season, too, where he had a 3.75 ERA. He could be a massive difference-maker against a Dodgers offense that has the potential to explode in any game they play in.

The Mets' magical run would not be possible without their offense. They have a .223 batting average this postseason after having a .246 in the regular season. Mark Vientos has been an X-factor for the Mets postseason, next to Pete Alonso. Vientos leads in batting average at .366, in RBI at 11, in OBP at .395, and in total hits at 15. Then, Alonso and him are tied for the lead in home runs at three. This offense gets a difficult matchup against Yamamoto after he played well in his last start this postseason.

Final Dodgers-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers have more talent, but in baseball, that does not matter nearly as much as in other sports. The Mets are in dire need of a win, especially at home. Expect the Mets to not only cover at home but win outright. The Mets should win this game and tie up the series, heading back to Los Angeles.

Final Dodgers-Mets Prediction & Pick: New York Mets +1.5 (-152)