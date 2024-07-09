The Dodgers make the trip to Philadelphia to face the Phillies! These two teams are two of the best in the MLB, not just in the NL. The Phillies come into this series spiraling compared to the Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Dodgers-Phillies prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.

Dodgers-Phillies Projected Starters

Bobby Miller vs. Zack Wheeler

Bobby Miller (1-1) with a 6.12 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched five innings and gave up two runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts in a Dodgers win.

2024 Road Splits: (0-1) 9.64 ERA

Zack Wheeler (9-4) with a 2.74 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up two runs on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in a Phillies win.

2024 Home Splits: (6-2) 1.76 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Phillies Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +122

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Phillies

Time: 6:40 pm ET

TV: TBS / Spectrum SportsNet

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers were the team with the biggest expectations heading into this season and are living up to them. They have a 55-36 record so far. They are coming off a loss that broke a two-game winning streak leading into this matchup. Their offense is a top-three unit, while their pitching is a top-five unit in the MLB. On offense, there are stars with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Max Muncy. Their pitching is then led by Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Gavin Stone on the mound.

The Dodgers are starting Bobby Miller on the mound where he has a 1-1 record, a 6.12 ERA, and a 1.60 WHIP. Through 25 innings, Miller has allowed 17 runs on 25 hits with 15 walks and 25 strikeouts. The Dodgers are 3-3 in the six games he has started this season. Miller has struggled to find consistency this year after having a solid year last season as a rookie. He gets a huge challenge against the Phillies and their offense.

The Dodgers have the most talent on offense in the MLB, and they are sitting with a .255 batting average, which is seventh in the MLB. This is after they finished with a .257 batting average last year. Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman lead the way in the important batting categories. Ohtani leads in batting average at .314, in home runs at 28, in RBI at 65, and in total hits at 109. Finally, Freeman leads in OBP at .406. The Dodgers get a difficult matchup in this game against Wheeler for the Dodgers. This offense has so much talent and can match up with anyone, but Wheeler is one of the best pitchers in the MLB this season.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are one of the best teams in the MLB and currently have a 58-32 record. They have lost three out of their last four games. The offense is the third-best in the MLB, while their pitching is the best in the MLB. On offense, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, Nick Castellanos, and Alec Bohm have been the big standouts on a great offense. The pitching of Ranger Suarez, Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, and Spencer Turnbull have made up one great pitching staff. The Phillies have been a force this season and have shown no signs of slowing down even with their latest slump.

The Phillies are starting Zack Wheeler on the mound where he has a 9-4 record, a 2.74 ERA, and a 0.99 WHIP. He has allowed 38 runs on 78 hits with 33 walks and 119 strikeouts through 111.2 innings this season. In the 18 games he has started this season, the Phillies have gone 10-8. Wheeler has had a career year this season and is in the running for the Cy Young this season. He has been great but gets a massive challenge against the Dodgers behind the plate.

The offense for the Phillies has been one of the best this season. The Phillies are third in the MLB in team batting average at .258 after finishing last season at .256. Alec Bohm and Bryce Harper lead the way for the Phillies behind the plate in most of the batting categories. Harper leads in batting average at .303, in home runs at 20, and in OBP at .399. Then, Bohm leads in RBI at 70 and total hits at 101. This offense gets a favorable matchup against Miller on the mound for the Dodgers because he has been struggling on the mound this season.

Final Dodgers-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are playing better than the Phillies because the Phillies are stumbling leading into this series. However, they have the advantages elsewhere across the board. Wheeler is much better than Miller as a pitcher and they have the slightly better offense. This game should be close at first, but the Phillies should win and cover thanks to their home-field advantage.

Final Dodgers-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+142)