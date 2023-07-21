Two of the top teams in their respective leagues will square off on the diamond as the Los Angeles Dodgers battle it out with the Texas Rangers in the Lone Star State. It is about that time to take an exclusive look at our MLB odds series where our Dodgers-Rangers prediction and pick is made.

Coming into play with a 55-40 record including a 26-24 mark away from home, the Los Angeles Dodgers will send out RHP Tony Gonsolin who is 5-3 with a 3.72 ERA this season. A year ago, it was Gonsolin that went bonkers in the white and blue by going 16-1 with a minuscule 2.14 ERA. At the moment. Los Angeles has won eight of their last nine games and looks to be playing the part of a locomotive with no signs of stopping.

For the Rangers, Texas has done the unthinkable by possessing a division lead over the defending champion Houston Astros entering the final week of the month of July. As it stands, Texas has posted a 59-38 record and holds a four-game division lead in the AL West. Even more impressive, the Rangers have racked up six consecutive wins and will look to make it seven this evening. On the mound in this one will be the former Angel in Andrew Heaney who has tallied a 6-6 record to go along with a 4.43 ERA in 18 starts.

Here are the Dodgers-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Rangers Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+160)

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-194)

Over: 9.5 (-112)

Under: 9.5 (-108)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, it is impossible to ignore this Dodgers team and the dangerous necessities that they possess on a daily basis. Whether it's spanking baseballs out of the park or whiffing bats from the mound, there isn't a whole lot that this Dodgers squad cannot do.

For starters, the best shot that Los Angeles has at covering the spread is to get after Heaney in the early innings of the ballgame. In fact, the Dodgers did happen to strike first in the top of the first inning against the Orioles on Wednesday, but they were unable to hold Baltimore at bay as they eventually lost 8-5. Nevertheless, let's not forget that in addition to having a dynamic offense, the Dodgers happen to boast a top pitching staff when they are clicking on all cylinders.

Despite their overall statistics from the mound not necessarily showing this type of dominating prowess, betting on Tony Gonsolin to show even a glimpse of last year's form isn't a bad idea. In his last start, Gonsolin pitched a respectable five innings and only allowed one run total. Even though his strikeout totals are down from last season, Gonsolin's overall arsenal remains at peak shape and is among one of the best in the majors.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Armed with youthful exuberance and unwavering determination, the Rangers have been making waves not only in the American League West but the entire AL! As we approach 100 games played on the 2023 regular season, the Rangers are eager to prove they are no longer the underdogs.

In order for the Rangers to cover the spread on this Friday and treat their home crowd to some excitement, be on the lookout for one of the biggest storylines of the night in what will be shortstop Corey Seager going up against his former team. Even though Seager is no longer a Dodger, his stellar play as the Rangers shortstop has not missed a beat. So far, the 29-year-old middle infielder is raking an absurd .346 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs. Without a doubt, Seager is one of Texas' most feared hitters and one swing of the bat could change the outcome of this one in a blink of an eye.

Most importantly, southpaw Andrew Heaney will need to be at his sharpest against a Dodgers offense that has scored the fourth-most runs in all of baseball. After his lone season in the LA starting rotation a year ago, Heaney will certainly try to exact his revenge on his former club for letting him go. Throughout his career against the Dodgers, Heaney is 1-2 with a 5.67 ERA in six starts.

Final Dodgers-Rangers Prediction & Pick

With their first six-game winning streak since 2019, now is not the time to pick against the Rangers. Despite the Dodgers' talent, betting on the Rangers to cover the spread in this one thanks to their tremendous 33-18 record at home seems like the safe pick.

Final Dodgers-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-194)