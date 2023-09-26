Coors Field is the site of a doubleheader today between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Rockies prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Dodgers enter the game after taking three of four from the Giants over the weekend. For the most part, it was dominating pitching, that gave the Dodgers the three wins. The Dodgers held the Giants to just nine runs in four games, with five of the runs coming in the one loss to the Giants. Overall, they have now won eight of their last ten games, and sit at 96-59 on the season. The Dodgers have clinched the NL West already, and are at least the second seed in the NL playoffs. They are still 3.5 games behind the Braves for the top spot, but with just seven games left, that would be a tough hill to climb to take that top spot.

Meanwhile, the Rockies come in off being swept by the Cubs over the weekend. It was the combination of a lack of good pitching and good hitting that did them in this weekend. They allowed 16 runs in three games while scoring just six. The Rockies are now 56-99 on the season, and barring an amazing winning streak will finish with over 100 losses on the year. They will also finish the season with the worst record in the National League.

Here are the Dodgers-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Rockies Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers:-1.5 (-144)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+120)

Over: 12.5 (-110)

Under: 12.5 (-110)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Rockies

TV: SNLA/ATTR

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 3:10 PM ET/ 12:10 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers continue to dominate at the plate this year. they are second in the majors in runs scored, while sitting tenth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. JD Martinez has been an RBI machine in the last week. He is hitting .458 in the last seven games while getting on base at a .500 rate. He has three doubles and five home runs in those games, which has led to 12 RBIs and six runs scored in the last week. Max Muncy joins Martinez in coming in hot. He has hit .292 in the last week with a .346 on-base percentage. He has a home run and three RBIs in the last week while scoring four times.

Further, Mookie Betts continues his solid season. He has been hitting .280 in the last week, but getting on base at a .400 rate. Betters has three doubles and has scored four times in the last week while also driving in two runs. Freddie Freeman is also contributing. He is hitting .276 with a .300 on-base percentage in his last seven games. While he has three RBIs and three runs scores, he has also stolen three bases.

As a team, the Dodgers are hitting .231 in the last week. They have hit eight home runs, with five of them coming from Martinez. Further, they have made the most of their scoring chances. They have scored 31 times on an expected runs total of just 26.9 runs.

The Dodgers decided to have Bobby Miller start game two of the doubleheader, and have yet to announce a starter for today's game. Last time in this spot in the rotation, they sent Emmet Sheehan to the mound. He is 3-1 on the year with a 5.13 ERA. He has been used as a starter and a reliever this year, so it is also possible that the Dodgers go with an opener and have a long relief appearance as well. The bullpen game strategy should work well for the Dodgers. They are second in the majors in bullpen ERA this year.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies continue to struggle at the plate as of late. They are 20th in runs scored this season while sitting 16th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. The most productive bat in the lineup as of late has been Brendan Rodgers. In the last week, he is hitting .280 with a .333 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and five RBIs in the time. Rodgers has also scored three runs in the last week. Meanwhile, Nolan Jones may be the hottest bat in the lineup. He is hitting .471 in the last week with a .654 on-base percentage, thanks to eight walks. Jones has also stolen four bases and scored four runs. Further, he has hit two doubles and two home runs, leading to three RBIs.

Brenton Doyle is also coming into the game hitting well. He is hitting .300 in the last week with a .364 on-base percentage. Doyle has stolen a base and scored once while hitting two doubles and a triple. He also has two RBIs in the last week. As a team, the Rockies are hitting just .215 in the last week, but getting on base at a .305 rate. They only have four home runs but have stolen six bases. Still, they are leaving runs on the table. In the last week, they had a projected run total of 21.3 runs, but have scored just 17.

The Rockies are sending Chase Anderson to the mound today. He is 0-6 on the year with a 5.75 ERA. He has brought down his ERA in the past month, going 20.2 innings and allowing 12 runs, with 11 earned. That gives him a 4.79 ERA on the month. Still, he is 0-2 while the Rockies are 1-3 when he started. In the one win, he gave up a run in seven innings but did not allow a hit. He walked five batters to bring home the run.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This is a story of two teams going in opposite directions. The Dodgers are hitting well and winning. Meanwhile, the Rockies are not scoring well and not hitting well. The Dodgers will also have the pitching edge in this game. Chase Anderson struggled with command and has given up two or more walks in each of his last four starts. Meanwhile, he has given up four or more hits in three of his last four starts. If the Dodgers go more bullpen-heavy, they have one of the best bullpens in the majors. They are second in ERA, strikeouts, and bullpen WHIP. Expect the Dodgers to be patient at the plate, hit a few home runs today, and get some solid pitching in a victory.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-144)