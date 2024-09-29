ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers Rockies.

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the final day of the 2024 MLB regular season with the No. 1 seed in the National League safely tucked away. The Philadelphia Phillies lost a pair of games to the Washington Nationals, a clear indication they did not see the top seed as a prize to be pursued. One can't blame the Phils for their logic, because most people would agree that the No. 2 seed offers a better path. The No. 2 seed does not have to play the San Diego Padres — the very dangerous No. 4 seed — in the National League Division Series. The Phillies will take their chances with the No. 6 seed or the No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers, a good team but not a team with the high-end star power of the Padres.

At any rate, the Dodgers have exactly nothing to play for in this game. They might want to give some backups more work, and they have already declared that they will go with a bullpen by committee approach for the game instead of burning a starting pitcher. The Dodgers should use at least six pitchers, possibly more, in this game so that no individual pitcher gets overextended and various bullpen arms all get one inning of work before getting the next several days off.

Dodgers-Rockies Projected Starters

TBD vs. Ryan Feltner

The Dodgers are going with a series of relievers in this game.

Ryan Feltner (3-10) has a 4.66 ERA. Feltner started the season very poorly but has stabilized in the second half of the 2024 campaign. Delivering an ERA under 4.7 is respectable for a Coors Field pitcher. One wonders what he could achieve if he didn't pitch all his home games in Denver over the course of a full season.

Last Start: Tuesday, September 24 versus the St Louis Cardinals: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: 14 starts, 71 2/3 IP, 87 H, 47 R, 11 HR, 20 BB, 62 K

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Rockies

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers did not need to win on Friday or Saturday, but they did. They want to keep hitting well and giving guys confidence before they begin the playoffs several days from now. Keep in mind how many times the Dodgers have gotten to the playoffs and have looked rusty, while a lower-seeded team comes from the wild card series as the more battle-tested group. The Dodgers want to put some effort into Game 162 so that they have the right mentality heading into the playoffs.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies want to win their season and home finale. The Dodgers are going to treat this game like an exhibition and have nothing to play for. Colorado might actually be more mentally invested in this game.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers don't need to win. The Rockies are terrible. Just stay away from this game.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5