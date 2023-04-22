Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters in NBA history. As one half of the Splash Brothers with Stephen Curry, Thompson has helped the Golden State Warriors capture four NBA championships while also earning five All-Star appearances and two All-NBA selections. Given his decorated career and well-earned resulting wealth, have you ever wondered how an NBA star like Thompson lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article will feature Klay Thompson’s $2.2 million home in Dana Point, CA in Orange County.

Prior to winning a NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015, Thompson acquired a 2,433 square-foot, seaside home for $2.2 million. Although Thompson had all the money to purchase a luxurious home in Southern California, the four-time NBA champion decided to stay close to home by opting to acquire the seaside property, which is only 11 miles away from Ladera Ranch, where he spent adolescence.

Here are some photos of Klay Thompson’s $2.2 million home in Orange County’s Dana Point, CA.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Redfin

Thompson’s $2.2 million seaside home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Originally built in 1974, the home gives its residents an astounding view of the Pacific Ocean. Aside from a great ambiance, Thompson’s Dana Point home also has a two-car garage, backyard swimming pool, a spacious living room that has a fireplace, and a gaming room which contains a bar, billiards pool and lounge area.

Thompson’s all-time shooting ability and has made him one of the highest-paid players in the NBA. The five-time All-Star has a net worth of $70 million, and signed a five-year, $190 million contract extension with Golden State in 2019.

Aside from Thompson’s property in Dana Point, he also acquired a home in Oakland in 2018 for $2.44 million. While it’s unknown how it looks inside, reports indicated Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, playing with the Warriors at the time, lived nearby. Thompson and Durant won titles with Golden State in 2017 and 2018.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Klay Thompson’s $2.2 million seaside home in Dana Point, CA in Orange County.