The icon Dolly Parton recently shed insight on why she hasn't bothered to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Renowned country music legend Dolly Parton has revealed the intriguing reasons behind her surprising decision to turn down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, despite having been offered the coveted spot multiple times, Uproxx reports.

Known for her iconic hits and unwavering charm, Parton has become a universally beloved figure, transcending political and cultural boundaries. Her remarkable career boasts numerous accolades, including having penned some of the most celebrated songs in the English language. However, one notable absence from her extensive repertoire remains a Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

In a recent conversation with the Hollywood Reporter, the multifaceted artist casually addressed her history of declining the prominent halftime show. She candidly shared, “I’ve been offered that many times. I couldn’t do it because of other things, or I just didn’t think I was big enough to do it — to do that big of a production.” Parton emphasized the sheer scale of the productions associated with the Super Bowl, suggesting that the grandeur of such an event might have deterred her.

However, with the imminent release of her much-anticipated rock ‘n' roll album, “Rockstar,” set to drop on November 17th, Parton expressed a newfound openness to the possibility. With a star-studded lineup of collaborators including the likes of Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, and more, the iconic singer seems ready to embrace the prospect of taking on a large-scale production, hinting that her perspective may have evolved over time.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of “Rockstar,” which promises to be a dazzling showcase of Parton's versatility and artistry, the tantalizing prospect of seeing her grace the Super Bowl stage remains a tantalizing possibility, one that may soon become a reality as Parton gears up for her most ambitious musical venture to date.