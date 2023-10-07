The 2023 NFL Trade Deadline is less than four weeks away. The 3-1 Miami Dolphins have four games before the deadline, while many teams have just three. That may seem far away, but these are critical weeks for teams to decide if they will become sellers or buyers after the first two months of the season. For the Dolphins, who have looked excellent so far, this is the time to address team needs and buff up the roster before making a playoff run.

Through four games, the Dolphins' offense has been the most prolific in football, leading the NFL in yardage and scoring. But that doesn't mean it can't get better. On the other side of the ball, Miami could benefit from some added physicality, a need which became evident after the Buffalo Bills pushed them around in Week 4.

With that in mind, here are two trades the Dolphins need to make at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline:

Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

On the surface, the Dolphins definitely aren't in need of a running back. Miami is averaging a league-best 6.3 yards per carry. However, that number likely is not sustainable. 350 of the team's 707 rushing yards came in its 70-20 rout of the Denver Broncos. Raheem Mostert is aging and has injury history. While Devon Achane has been excellent so far, it's too early to tell if he can be a reliable No. 1 option.

Josh Jacobs is a true bell cow back. He led the NFL in scrimmage yards in 2022, and he also isn't happy with his current situation in Las Vegas. How much more lethal would this offense be with a guy like Jacobs in the backfield? While it's difficult to estimate what the Raiders' asking price would be, Jacobs would probably be a pretty cheap rental. He's on a one-year franchise tag, and Miami likely wouldn't have a hard time negotiating a new contract with him in the offseason.

The October outlook for the Raiders is not bright. They're 1-3 already and would be happy to win two of their four games this month. As a result, they may be willing to offload some talent at the trade deadline to stock up for an impending rebuild.

Chase Young, EDGE, Washington Commanders

The Commanders have lost three straight games and aren't exactly moving in the right direction. They got undressed by the worst team in the NFL on Thursday night, which tends to dampen spirits. Washington already declined Young's fifth-year option, and the team doesn't seem likely to extend him.

This would be another rental option for the Dolphins, as Young is set to become a free agent at the end of the year. That's an enticing detail because the Dolphins wouldn't be committing to him long term. Now, if a potential trade worked out favorably, Miami could consider giving Young a new contract.

Young won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 with 7.5 sacks, but he's struggled to stay healthy since. He's played just 12 games over the past two full seasons. Unfortunately, that's just a risk the Dolphins would have to assume.

The upside of this trade is very attractive however. If Miami can get the rookie version of Chase for just half a season, his presence off the edge could elevate this defense significantly. His disruption of the passing game paired with the return of Jalen Ramsey late in the year could have the Dolphins hitting their defensive stride at the perfect time.