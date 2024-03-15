With the NFL offseason in full swing, the Miami Dolphins are gearing up for a crucial period. Now, they have the chance to strengthen their squad through the upcoming draft. Armed with strategic planning and high expectations, the Dolphins are on the lookout for top-tier talent that can elevate their performance in the 2024 season. Let's delve into the Dolphins' first three projected picks in the early rounds and examine the potential impact these players might add to their roster.
Miami Dolphins' 2023 Season Recap
Under the guidance of head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins navigated their way into the postseason for the second consecutive year.
The 2023-24 campaign proved to be a success on many fronts. This was particularly true with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa enjoying a relatively injury-free season. It resulted in his most impressive statistical performance to date. Tagovailoa's form also contributed to wide receiver Tyreek Hill's pursuit of the elusive 2,000-yard mark, though Hill narrowly missed out.
Sadly, the Dolphins' playoff journey ended with a 26-7 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round. Still, they have nothing to be ashamed of for their 2023 season performance. As for now, attention turns to the draft and the impending decisions facing McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier.
Draft Considerations
Looking ahead to the NFL Draft, the Dolphins should focus on addressing key areas of their roster. They should have a particular emphasis on offensive and defensive linemen.
The interior offensive line presents a glaring need for Miami, and there are promising prospects available to fill this gap. In addition, bolstering secondary depth is likely to be a priority for the Dolphins. Depending on developments in free agency, safety, and cornerback positions could require attention, too. This is considering the team's aspirations for Super Bowl contention.
With more than a handful of selections at their disposal in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Dolphins face challenges due to the absence of third- and fourth-round picks. The forfeiture of the third-rounder, alongside a 2023 first-rounder, stemmed from a league investigation into potential violations of game integrity policies by the Dolphins. Furthermore, the fourth-round pick was traded to the Denver Broncos as part of a deal to acquire Bradley Chubb last season. As of this writing, the Dolphins have just six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Here we will look at the Miami Dolphins' possible picks for the first three rounds of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 1, No. 21, Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
The Miami Dolphins have a golden opportunity in the first round to fortify their offensive line. This is especially true with the impending free agency of three interior linemen. As such, Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon emerges as a top candidate. Keep in mind that he garnered the prestigious Rimington Trophy in 2023 as the nation's premier center. He was impressive this past season as he allowed only four pressures and no sacks in 758 pass-blocking snaps across multiple positions. That kind of performance makes him a prime asset for Miami's offensive line. If he's still on the board at No. 21, the Dolphins should take him with no questions asked.
Round 2, No. 53, Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
Adding local talent always resonates well with fans. With that in mind, Kamren Kinchens brings a blend of skill and familiarity from his time with the Miami Hurricanes. He was a standout All-American in 2022 and was consistently recognized in the All-ACC lineup. As such, Kinchens offers versatility and playmaking ability to the Dolphins' secondary. With the departure of key safeties looming, Kinchens could step up as a potential starter for Miami in the upcoming season.
Round 5, No. 158, Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois
Yes, this is technically a fifth-round selection. However, we did want to show at least three picks here. As such, Isaiah Williams presents an intriguing option for the Dolphins to bolster their receiving corps. With several impending free agents among the Dolphins' wideouts, depth becomes a concern beyond their standout starters. Williams, despite his later projection, brings a dynamic skill set honed over 47 games at Illinois. His ability to contribute both as a receiver and a punt returner adds versatility to Miami's offensive arsenal. He could potentially fill crucial roles beyond his draft position.
Looking Ahead
In conclusion, the Miami Dolphins enter the 2024 NFL Draft with a blend of anticipation and strategic focus. Of course, they want to capitalize on their draft picks to enhance their roster depth and competitiveness. With key areas of concern addressed across the offensive line, secondary, and receiving corps, the Dolphins position themselves for a promising future under the guidance of head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier. As the draft unfolds, fans eagerly await the unveiling of new talents set to don the aqua and orange. They remain hopeful that these additions will pave the way for continued success and a return to postseason glory in the upcoming season.