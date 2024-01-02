Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb seems to be in good spirits even after tearing his ACL.

There was considerable excitement surrounding the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday when they took on the Baltimore Ravens in a clash between two powerhouse AFC teams that could have major playoff repercussions. However, that excitement quickly turned to consternation. Not only did the Dolphins lose in blowout fashion to the streaking Ravens, 56-19, they also proceeded to lose one of their most important defensive players, superstar edge rusher Bradley Chubb, to a torn ACL.

Torn ACLs are usually season-ending injuries when they occur in the beginning of the year; for it to happen to the Dolphins' star edge rusher with only one game remaining in the regular season is quite a tough pill to swallow. Nevertheless, Chubb seems to be in good spirits. In fact, the 27-year old linebacker shared an inspiring passage from the Christian Bible on his Instagram story in preparation for a daunting road to recovery ahead.

“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything,” the passage the Dolphins star defender shared, which comes from James 1:2-4 (from the New International Version), reads.

Now, Bradley Chubb and the Dolphins' faith will be tested indeed; in the aftermath of their blowout defeat at the hands of the Ravens this past gameweek, they will now have to throw the kitchen sink next weekend when they take on their division rival Buffalo Bills this coming Sunday. The AFC East division crown is still up for grabs, and now, the Dolphins will have to pull through despite losing their best defender along the line of scrimmage.

Chubb injured his knee in the dying embers of their loss against the Ravens, prompting major regret from the Dolphins brass. Miami has now lost two of its most crucial quarterback defenders, as in addition to losing Chubb, they also lost Jaelan Phillips earlier this season. With the playoffs beckoning, the Dolphins will now have to rely on Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah, among others, to fill the shoes of their injured defensive stars.