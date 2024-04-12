As the excitement continues to build on a compelling 2024 NFL offseason, the Miami Dolphins, with their eyes firmly set on the future, are gearing up for a pivotal draft. Last season's successes and disappointments have carved out clear pathways for growth. These have pushed the franchise to pinpoint prospects that not only align with their tactical needs but also promise to elevate the team's dynamic. Here's an in-depth exploration of who the Dolphins might be calling up to the big leagues in this year's NFL Draft. Any of these players could potentially help Miami back into the playoffs in 2024.
Miami Dolphins' 2023 Season Recap
Under the guidance of head coach Mike McDaniel for the second consecutive year, the Miami Dolphins advanced to the playoffs once again. The 2023-24 season proved more fruitful than its predecessor. They finished with an 11-6 record. This was largely due to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa maintaining his health throughout the year. In his fourth season, Tagovailoa delivered his finest performance to date. He even helped standout receiver Tyreek Hill in his quest for 2,000 receiving yards, though Hill narrowly missed the milestone.
With the team's recent form, expectations are high that the Dolphins will be a fixture in the playoffs once more. However, McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier are faced with significant decisions this offseason. Following their postseason exit via a 26-7 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round, it's time to shift focus to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Draft Context
With limited resources at their disposal, Miami is unlikely to move up in the draft order. However, trading down could be a viable strategy. Keep in mind, though, that past trades haven't yielded significant benefits for the Dolphins under Grier's leadership. Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg stands as the sole player acquired through a draft-day trade who is still on the roster. They selected him after a 2021 trade with the New York Giants.
Other acquisitions from draft trades, including Noah Igbinoghene, Curtis Weaver, and Malcolm Perry, along with running back Matt Breida, have largely not lived up to expectations. Miami fans hope things can change in 2024. We think, however, that the Dolphins could be better served sticking with their picks.
Here we will look at the rookie prospects that the Miami Dolphins might pick up in our 7-round 2024 Mock Draft.
No. 21 – Graham Barton, OL, Duke
Graham Barton stands out as a prime candidate for Miami. He brings exceptional athleticism that distinguishes him within his class. Sure, his versatility saw him playing various positions at Duke. However, he’s anticipated to excel as a guard or center in the NFL, despite having impressive stints as a left tackle. His dynamic ability in the running game and solid pass protection skills make him an ideal fit for Coach McDaniel's wide zone offense. Following a notable pro-day showing, Barton could be a strategic pick for the Dolphins. That's assuming he still be available at this pick, of course.
No. 55 – Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
Ruke Orhorhoro’s athleticism is nothing short of extraordinary. This is exemplified by his raw athleticism. At 6'4 and 294 pounds, his agility is also quite remarkable. Yes, he requires further development in his pass-rushing techniques. That said, Orhorhoro offers a lot of upside as a developmental player for the Dolphins’ coaching staff to refine.
No. 158 – Beaux Limmer, OL, Arkansas
Beaux Limmer’s strength and power are the bedrock of his gameplay. He provides substantial force in the run game and robust pass blocking. Despite some lapses in positioning, his relentless competitiveness and extensive SEC experience grant him considerable value. Limmer promises to add depth and potentially evolve into a reliable starter within a couple of seasons.
No. 185 – Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
Justin Eboigbe is a prototypical defensive tackle from Alabama. He utilizes his long arms effectively to engage and maneuver against offensive lines. Although not the most athletic, his prowess in run defense is notable. Eboigbe often demands double teams. His versatility across defensive positions makes him a valuable project player for the Dolphins.
No. 198 – Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa
Khristian Boyd is notable for his physical strength. He achieved 38 bench press reps on his pro day. While quicker and more agile than Eboigbe, Boyd’s shorter arms sometimes hinder his effectiveness. Nonetheless, his potential is evident, with improvements likely achievable through coaching. Given his rising stock, he could be a worthwhile selection if available later in the draft.
No. 241 – Dominique Hampton, S, Washington
Dominique Hampton may not boast standout stats. However, his athleticism and extensive wingspan make him a candidate to enhance the Dolphins' secondary depth. Sure, his tackling and pursuit need refinement. That said, Hampton's potential under NFL coaching could make him a smart pick in the later rounds. This is especially true when it comes to bolstering the safety position post-Brandon Jones.
Each of these prospects brings unique strengths to the table. Their development will be crucial as the Dolphins aim to build a well-rounded team capable of competing at the highest levels.