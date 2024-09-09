On Sunday, news broke that star Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was arrested before his team's Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill seemed to dispute with the Miami-Dade police, but the altercation is still unclear. Hill's lawyer, Julius B. Collins, revealed an alleged NSFW demand from one of the police officers amid the incident.

In a statement on behalf of Hill, Collins noted that officers allegedly told Hill to roll down his window during the exchange. As the interaction progressed, Collins revealed one of the officers' alleged demands:

“Immediately after, another officer then aggressively approached Mr. Hill's vehicle and stated something similar to the effect that “if we have to break that f****** window, we will,” as provided by ESPN NFL Reporter Jeff Darlington.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.