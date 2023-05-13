The Miami Dolphins roster is pretty much set heading into the dog days of the NFL offseason following the 2023 NFL Draft. While the team may make a few changes around the edges between now and late July when Dolphins training camp kicks off, the bones of the team are solid right now. Here we are going to look at the updated Dolphins depth chart with every starter after the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins’ regular season was quite the roller coaster ride. They had their ups and downs during their 9-8 campaign. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa even missed multiple games. However, the team also tended to be streaky.

In Week 18, the Dolphins managed to secure a Wild Card spot with an 11-6 win over the Jets, led by rookie Skylar Thompson, who was a seventh-round pick. Thompson was once again called upon to start in Miami’s playoff game against the division rival Buffalo Bills.

Despite being the underdogs with a 13.5-point spread, the Dolphins managed to keep the score close. They also had several opportunities in the fourth quarter to tie the game. However, the Bills were able to hold on for a 34-31 victory.

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, the Dolphins are aiming to build on their progress after barely sneaking into the playoffs. With some offseason moves, Coach Mike McDaniel’s team is hoping to take a big leap forward.

Sure, the Dolphins’ offense may not see significant changes. Still, the team has added several pieces to their defense and brought on a new coordinator.

Now let’s look at the updated Miami Dolphins depth chart with every starter after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Offense

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa

Running Back: Raheem Mostert

Wide Receiver 1: Tyreek Hill

Tight End: Durham Smythe

Wide Receiver 2: Jaylen Waddle

Wide Receiver 3: Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Left Tackle: Terron Armstead

Left Guard: Liam Eichenberg

Center: Connor Williams

Right Guard: Robert Hunt

Right Tackle: Austin Jackson

The Dolphins are set to bring back most of their key offensive contributors from last season. That’s with the exceptions of Mike Gesicki and Trent Sherfield. While Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson were re-signed at reasonable prices to bolster Miami’s backfield, it’s possible that second-round pick Devon Achane could end up being the top option by the end of the year.

Miami made a change at backup quarterback by replacing last year’s Teddy Bridgewater with Mike White. The latter could offer more explosiveness in the event of another injury to Tagovailoa. After Tua suffered multiple concussions in 2022 and even considered retiring, the Dolphins need to have solid protection behind him.

There’s no reason to doubt that Coach Mike McDaniel can continue to lead a dominant offense in Miami. Tagovailoa showed significant improvement under McDaniel’s system, while elite receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were among the best in the league. Yes, there are still some weak spots on the Dolphins’ offensive line. However, the team overcame these challenges last season.

Defense

Defensive Tackle: Raekwon Davis

Defensive Tackle: Zach Sieler

Strong-side Linebacker: Bradley Chubb

Middle Linebacker: David Long Jr.

Weak-side Linebacker: Jaelan Phillips

Defensive End: Christian Wilkins

Defensive End: Emmanuel Ogbah

Cornerback 1: Xavien Howard

Cornerback 2: Jalen Ramsey

Nickel Corner: Kader Johou

Strong Safety: DeShon Elliott

Free Safety: Jevon Holland

The Dolphins have made two significant trades over the past six months that stand out as their most noteworthy moves. At the 2022 trade deadline, Miami acquired Bradley Chubb from the Broncos. That gave them a head start on the acquisition season. Later on, they added cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Rams, who were in the process of rebuilding. For him, they only had to give up a third-round pick.

These two experienced players, along with free agent linebacker David Long, will help reshape the Dolphins’ defense under the guidance of new coordinator Vic Fangio. Keep in mind that Miami already boasts young defensive stars like Christian Wilkins, Jaelan Phillips, and Jevon Holland. Right now, they have added depth to account for any potential injuries.

The arrival of Fangio, who has replaced Josh Boyer, could be the key to the Dolphins’ success in the 2022 season. Sure Miami’s defense performed relatively well under Boyer, ranking 15th and 10th in DVOA in the past two seasons. Still, Fangio is widely regarded as one of the best defensive play-callers in NFL history. He is an innovative coach who should harness the Dolphins’ talented roster and transform them into a cohesive and formidable force.

Special Teams

Kicker: Jason Sanders

Holder: Jake Bailey

Long-snapper: Blake Ferguson

Punter: Jake Bailey

Punt return: Braxton Berrios

Kick return: Braxton Berrios

For kicker Jason Sanders, a solid performance in 2023 is essential to continue his NFL career. If he repeats his inconsistent performance from the last two seasons, he won’t secure another NFL job. Currently, Sanders has no competition during practice, That said, his reliability is not the same as when he received a substantial contract extension. If his performance drops this year, Miami has the option to release him after the season. That would also entail a relatively small dead money hit.

Miami would likely secure a playoff spot if they played in the NFC. However, competing in the AFC, particularly in the AFC East, is more challenging. With the Jets adding Aaron Rodgers to their team, the Dolphins may only rank as the third-best team in their division.

Miami still has a great chance at the playoffs with three Wild Card spots available. However, they will need to compete against several teams. This includes the Ravens, Chargers, Browns, Steelers, and Patriots, for those fifth through seventh seeds if they cannot win the AFC East.