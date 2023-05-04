A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey has zero issues about wider receiver Tutu Atwell taking over the No. 5 jersey in LA that the cornerback used to don during his time with the team.

Jalen Ramsey made sure that his stance about it was clear when he posted a tweet in reaction to Tutu Atwell now wearing the No. 5 uniform with the Rams.

“Why am I tagged in this lol… let that man Tu shine! I love it!” Jalen Ramsey tweeted.

That’s a great gesture from Ramsey, who played nearly four complete seasons with the Rams from 2019 to 2020. Before he arrived in Los Angeles, Jalen Ramsey spent his first years in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded him to the Rams on October 2019.

Atwell was taken by the Rams in the second round (57th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft and so far, he’s appeared in a total of 21 games and accumulated 298 receiving yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions. He is someone viewed by some Rams fans to be a breakout candidate for the team in the coming 2023 NFL season.

Obviously, Jalen Ramsey is still a big believer in Atwell even though he’s no longer playing for the Rams. In 57 games for the Rams, Ramsey racked up 10 interceptions, 45 passes defended to go with 193 combined tackles.

The Rams traded Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins last March for Hunter Long and a 2023 third-round pick that turned out to be defensive tackle Byron Young. He subsequently inked a three-year $55 million extension with the Dolphins.