Newly acquired Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey sure took notice of the outside criticism that he received over the course of the 2022 season.

Ramsey featured in all 17 regular season games of what turned out to be his final campaign with the Los Angeles Rams last year. He allowed a career-high five touchdowns while in coverage, and he also notched an 84.5 passer rating allowed when targeted mark. He did manage to haul in four interceptions for the second straight season.

DeShon Elliott, who signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal last week, has also heard about the critics who have claimed that Ramsey had a sluggish 2022 campaign. As Elliott touched on during a media availability with the Dolphins on Thursday, he believes that the six-time Pro Bowler still has plenty left in the tank at this stage in his career.

“Yeah, come on now, that’s arguably the number one corner in the NFL,” Elliott said. “I don’t want to hear anybody talking about, ‘oh, he had a down year.’ Check the numbers, check the tape.

“That was not a down year. Still an All-Pro. So, regardless, I feel like, shoot, why would I not go there. Playing with great players makes you great. It elevates your game.”

During his introductory press conference with the Dolphins, Ramsey also downplayed the notion that he had a roller-coaster season last year.

“You got to put on the film now,” Ramsey said. “You got to really watch it. You don’t become this successful without actually doing good things on that field and having the respect from your peers and media.

“We’re going to see. We’re going to say what those guys say once we are out on the field. That’s what matters. We’re going to see what they got to say.”

Ramsey and Xavien Howard are projected to be Miami’s go-to starters at the cornerback position later this year. On Howard’s part, he is coming off of a 2022 season where he played in 15 contests, and he recorded a mere one interception. He did lead all cornerbacks on the team in snaps played on the defensive side of the ball with 979.