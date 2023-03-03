Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier made multiple moves last year to bolster his team’s rushing attack. Grier signed Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal during the opening week of last March’s free agency period, and he also completed a trade for Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers in November.

Salvon Ahmed is currently the only running back on the Dolphins roster who is under contract for the 2023 season, as Mostert, Wilson, and Myles Gaskin will all hit free agency later this month.

In the big picture, Grier is “open” to bringing back Mostert and Wilson.

“Yeah, that was the one we talked about the other day for just a little bit because obviously, we traded for Jeff (Wilson) and obviously Raheem (Mostert) and Mike’s (McDaniel) relationship as well, too,” Grier said during a press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. “So yeah, we’re very open to those guys coming back. We’ve talked about that scenario where they may be back. We may have the same backfield back next year.

“Obviously they’re free agents and that’ll play a part of it, but we’d be very excited to have them back.”

Mostert led Miami in several stats last season, including in rushing yards (891). On the other hand, Wilson made the most out of his eight appearances for the Dolphins in regular season play, tallying 486 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns. They also played an instrumental role in the passing game for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, as they combined for 66 receptions.

In the case that Grier decides against re-signing both Mostert and Wilson, he would consider taking a running back high in the draft to help replace them.

“Yeah, I think if there’s a really good player, an opportunity to get a really good player, we can’t pass up anything right now,” Grier said. “We need some depth at some spots and at running back, obviously with no one under contract on the roster right now, would be one.

“And there are some good players in this draft. So we’ll always keep looking, and you guys know how Mike (McDaniel) loves his running backs.”

From Bijan Robinson to Jahmyr Gibbs, multiple game-changing running backs will be available at the 2023 NFL Draft.