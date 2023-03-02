Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier will have a pair of dilemmas to address in the coming weeks regarding the quarterback position. The Dolphins will soon have to make a final call on Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option, and they may have to scour the free agent market for a new backup quarterback.

Teddy Bridgewater served as Tagovailoa’s backup over the 2022 season, but he is set to hit free agency later this month. As with Tagovailoa, Bridgewater also dealt with an injury-plagued season; his campaign was ultimately cut short in Week 17 when he suffered a finger injury against the New England Patriots.

Multiple veteran quarterbacks will be available during this month’s free agency period, including Carson Wentz and Marcus Mariota. The Washington Commanders parted ways with Wentz on Monday, while the Atlanta Falcons elected to release Mariota on Tuesday.

When asked during a press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine whether he would consider signing either of these two passers, Grier noted that “every player is on the table” regarding this matter.

“Yeah, we’ve had some preliminary talks, Mike (McDaniel) and I, just about the guy to come in and to be the right guy to fit for this offense and what we’re doing,” Grier said. “So yeah, every player is on the table. We’ll talk about every one of them. We’ve talked about a couple of them already. But we’ll keep turning it over and try and find the right guy to come in.

“And the good thing is, I think a lot of people want to come in. They see the excitement of the offense and what Mike’s done. I know the Heisman winner made some noise with his tweet about wanting to play for Miami, which is always pretty cool because they see what Mike has done, and his coaching staff has done offensively for us.”

Wentz and Mariota each were benched by their now-former teams during the second half of the 2022 campaign. Wentz has primarily featured as a starting quarterback in the NFL, while Mariota has experience as a backup quarterback from his two-season run with the Las Vegas Raiders.