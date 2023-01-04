By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins, after such a promising start to the season buoyed by the stellar play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, have seen their playoff hopes go up in smoke. They have lost their past five games, and their chances of making the postseason boil down to a do-or-die Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets. (They will also need the New England Patriots to lose to the Buffalo Bills.)

However, Tua Tagovailoa missed the Dolphins’ Week 17 loss due to a concussion, and as such, the Dolphins don’t expect him to play on Week 18. And to make matters worse, Teddy Bridgewater, the quarterback locked in a timeshare with rookie Skylar Thompson amid Tagovailoa’s absence, dislocated the pinky finger on his throwing hand, clouding his Week 18 status in doubt.

Thus, the Dolphins have made a crucial move with their season on the line, signing veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

If Teddy Bridgewater is unable to suit up for Week 18, conventional reasoning dictates that it will be Skylar Thompson who gets the starting nod against the Jets on Sunday. Nonetheless, Bridgewater still has a chance to be active with four days left before that pivotal game, given that he could mitigate the swelling on his finger and that he could grip the ball well enough, per Ian Rapoport.

However, if Bridgewater’s injury proves to be more serious than first thought, then perhaps the Dolphins might have to utilize Mike Glennon.

Glennon hasn’t played at all this season following a six-game stint for the New York Giants last season. Now 33 years old, Glennon’s last win as a starting quarterback came in 2017 back when he was still with the Chicago Bears. He has gone winless in the past two seasons, going a combined 0-9 while splitting time with the Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Perhaps the veteran could pull a rabbit out of his hat and conjure up the necessary magic for Miami as they try to salvage their season from the brink of extinction.