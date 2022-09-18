Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel addresses fantasy star Jaylen Waddle getting 19 targets vs. Ravens

When Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier brought in Mike McDaniel to be the team’s new head coach and traded for Tyreek Hill during the offseason, there sure was much expectation from him that the offense would simply have its way this season. In the Dolphins’ Week 2 road clash against the Baltimore Ravens, they did just that.

The Dolphins’ 42-38 win over Baltimore was a game of two halves. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not able to get going in the first half, throwing two interceptions and guiding the offense to a mere one scoring drive. The script flipped for him in the second half, especially as he built keen chemistry with Jaylen Waddle, who finished the game with 11 receptions for 171 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Overall, Waddle was targeted a career-high 19 times in the contest, which caught McDaniel a bit by surprise.

“I didn’t realize it was 19 targets — yeah, I guess we were trying to utilize him,” McDaniel said during his post-game press conference.

Multiple players on offense for Miami posted career highs in the game, including Tagovailoa, who tallied 469 passing yards and six passing touchdowns.

Next up for the Dolphins will be a crucial home matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.