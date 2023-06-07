The Miami Dolphins feel like a team on the verge of breaking out. They've shown flashes of greatness, and there's no doubt that they have the talent to make some serious noise this upcoming season. It's just a matter of putting all the pieces together, which has proved difficult so far.

The Dolphins have loads of talent on offense, with two stud receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and a promising young quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. The defense has a few more question marks, but still features the likes of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, edge rusher Bradley Chubb, and newly-acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

However, a few stars don't make for a complete team. For the Dolphins to truly ascend to contender status, they'll need big performances from some of the lesser-known players on their roster. Fortunately for them, there are plenty of candidates for such a role. With that said, here are two hidden gems on the Dolphins' roster.

2. Braxton Berrios

Maybe calling Braxton Berrios a hidden gem is a bit of a stretch, as he has already been in the league for five years. However, he's currently the fourth receiver on the depth chart, and continues to fly under the radar even as he enters his sixth season.

Berrios was a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2018, although he missed the entire rookie season with injury. The Patriots released him before the 2019 season, and he then signed with the division-rival New York Jets. Berrios was a solid enough depth receiver for the Jets, posting 107 receptions for 1,085 yards and five touchdowns throughout his tenure. The return game is where he really excelled though, as he was a first-team All-Pro kick returner in 2021.

Despite Berrios' solid play, the Jets released him back in March. This opened the door for him to join his third AFC East team, this time the Dolphins. It's also a homecoming of sorts, as Berrios played for the Miami Hurricanes in college.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With the Dolphins, Berrios figures to play a similar role to what he played with the Jets. On offense, he should be a nice complementary piece who can chip in when needed. On special teams, he could be one of the most dangerous return men in the league. If the Dolphins use Berrios properly, he will be an excellent addition to their already stacked offense.

1. Verone McKinley III

If Berrios wasn't “hidden” enough to be a hidden gem, then perhaps Verone McKinley III will better fit the role. The 22-year-old safety joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent last year, and while he wasn't a star or anything, he played a solid role for the team.

McKinley played 10 games in his rookie season, starting two of them. In those games, he racked up 16 total tackles, a pass defended, and an interception. Considering his status as an undrafted free agent, McKinley's contributions were a welcome surprise for Miami.

If McKinley's college career is anything to go by, then there may be big things in store. In 38 games with the Oregon Ducks, McKinley had 167 tackles, 21 passes defended, and 11 interceptions. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 after posting six interceptions, tied for the most in the country.

Miami's secondary has a lot of talent with Ramsey, Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland all being very good players. As such, it's likely that McKinley still won't see the field a ton in his second NFL season. When he does, though, expect him to make those snaps count.