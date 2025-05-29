The Miami Dolphins wrapped up their offseason program on June 12, but Tyreek Hill is just getting warmed up. A day after minicamp ends, the NFL star wideout will fly to Los Angeles to shift gears from football to sprinting, per TheSpun.

Tyreek Hill will be 34 in 2028.

Noah Lyles was 27 when he won gold in 2024. This pipe dream Hill has is fun for media and clicks but he has zero chance of actually competing at that level. https://t.co/wuBHQ6nTqQ — Brian Drake (@DrakeFantasy) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I’ve got a race June 13,” Hill said Wednesday. “Just a little trial race to get in shape.” While Hill kept the details vague, saying he’ll run against “some random guys,” it’s clear he’s been eyeing something bigger: a race against Olympic champion Noah Lyles.

Their highly anticipated sprint has been teased and delayed for years. Initially, Lyles shrugged off Hill’s challenges. The two bantered back and forth on social media, with Hill pushing for a 40-meter dash and Lyles saying a 100-meter race wouldn’t even be close. Eventually, they met in the middle, agreeing to a 60-meter race—complete with starting blocks on a regulation track. The logistics were finalized in March 2025.

Hill says he's trimmed down to 183 pounds, close to his weight during his Kansas City days. The goal? Get lean, stay fast, and prove that football speed can match up with world-class sprinting. “I’ve been very adamant to show people what real, true speed looks like,” he said.

McDaniel Focused on Football, Not Foot Races

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel couldn’t care less about the footrace. When asked about Hill’s side hustle as a sprinter, McDaniel kept it real. “I have no idea, nor do I care,” he said. “As long as he doesn’t train like a sprinter and still runs routes, that’s cool.”

McDaniel emphasized that Hill’s focus should be on football, not fame. “I’m worried about practice and making sure that he aligns properly in formations before he runs routes and doesn’t catch the ball.”

Still, the appeal of Hill vs. Lyles stretches beyond any coach’s approval. With athletes now crossing into boxing, MMA, and influencer matchups, Tyreek Hill and Lyles may be igniting the next great crossover: the track.

Two elite athletes. One race. No excuses. And this time, there’s no pulling out. The track is set, the cameras will roll, and fans everywhere will finally see who truly holds the crown when it comes to speed.