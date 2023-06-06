Jalen Ramsey is already enjoying his time with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. The three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback was traded to the Dolphins on March 15 after four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ramsey will not get a chance to play alongside fellow first-team All-Pro Xavien Howard to form one of the best cornerback duos in the league. Ramsey said he and Howard can become elite teammates together.

“We can do some special things,” Ramsey said. “We can be elite. Put it all together. When the time is right, it'll happen how it needs to happen.”

Ramsey hasn’t practiced with the team much since arriving but he has been present at most voluntary practices. Dolphins fans will have to wait just a little while longer to see the polarizing Ramsey on the field.

The Dolphins needed to sure up their defensive backfield and improve in coverage after having the 27th-best passing defense in the league last season. Miami has postseason aspirations in 2o23 and will need their backfield, Ramsey and Howard in particular, to be elite in pursuit and coverage this season.

A big reason why Ramsey has been present is to help the other newcomers get acclimated to the Dolphins' defensive scheme. It is similar to the one Ramsey was a part of with the Rams.

Jalen Ramsey is one of the most talented football players in the NFL. He joins a Dolphins team that boasts a lot of star players and could surprise a lot of people in 2023.