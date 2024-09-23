The Miami Dolphins had no answers on offense in Week 3 after losing Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion. Skylar Thompson earned the start for the Dolphins against the Seattle Seahawks. After a Thompson injury early in the second half, Miami brought in Tim Boyle. Neither quarterback gained much traction, combining for a 20-for-32 passing with 140 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. In response to those offensive woes, ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter recommended the Dolphins should acquire a former signal-caller from the AFC East, now found in the Mile High City, while speaking on The Pat McAfee Show.

“There are three quarterbacks that, in my mind, make sense. Now, I’m not telling you that they have or will reach out to any of these quarterbacks, but I think I’d call Denver and say what would you want for Zach Wilson. I would call Pittsburgh and I would say what would you want for Russell Wilson.

“And I would call Cleveland and say what would you want for Dorian Thompson-Robinson. They have to save their season here, and it doesn’t look like they can. Maybe Tyler Huntley can step in relief here and stop the bleeding and get things back in order. I like him, but to me, they have to look.”

There still is no firm timetable for Tagovailoa's return to the Dolphins. After spending four weeks on injured reserve, he could return as early as Week 7.

The high-powered Dolphins offense needs something, Zach Wilson or not

Former Jets QB Zach Wilson would open up the offense with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who was able to resurrect Tua Tagovailoa, who seemed to have lost confidence with the Brian Flores coaching staff before McDaniel took over.

Wilson is also a third-string quarterback with no real future in Denver behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham. Pittsburgh could need Russell Wilson if Justin Fields were to get injured. Dorian Thompson-Robinson could also have a long-term future in Cleveland behind veterans Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston.

If anything, Wilson's big arm could take advantage of the speed of the Dolphins' array of incredible playmakers. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for just seven receptions for 66 yards on 10 targets. De'Von Achane caught three passes for 28 yards. This Dolphins' offense can't reach its full potential with Thompson or Boyle under center.

In Week 4, the Dolphins will look to rebound from their current two-game losing streak as they host the Tennessee Titans on Monday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. EST.