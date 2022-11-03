The Miami Dolphins had a blockbuster 2022 NFL trade deadline by acquiring Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos and Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. The Dolphins just followed that up by agreeing with Chubb on a five-year extension worth up to $119 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. $63.2 million of the deal is guaranteed.

Pelissero says the extension itself is worth up to $111.25 million with incentives, with those incentives being $250,000 annually for the Pro Bowl. The star pass rusher is also due $7.74 million in salary this season from his rookie contract, pushing the total package of the extension to right around $119 million.

The Dolphins acquired Bradley Chubb on the busiest trade deadline day in NFL history. Miami gave up a 2023 first-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers), a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. In addition to Chubb, the Dolphins got Denver’s 2025 fifth-round pick. The first-round pick the Dolphins used in the trade was acquired in the Trey Lance deal with San Francisco.

Chubb is having a strong start to the 2022 season, racking up 5.5 sacks in eight games with Denver after an injury-plagued 2021 campaign. His career high in sacks is 12.0 in his rookie season, when he played all 16 games and also notched a career-high mark in total tackles with 60. His lone Pro Bowl appearance so far came in 2020 when he had 7.5 sacks and 42 tackles.

The Dolphins are hoping these trade deadline splashes will help propel them to the Super Bowl. Miami is 5-3 on the season and in the No. 6 spot in the AFC. While there’s still a long season ahead, the Dolphins now have Chubb’s future taken care of as he wraps up his rookie deal. His impending contract was a big reason the Broncos pulled the trigger on this trade.