Dolphins fans were likely fearing the worst after Jaylen Waddle's early injury, but he quickly returned to the game

The Miami Dolphins currently have a 10-0 lead over the New York Jets, but they were dealt a pretty big blow when Tyreek Hill was ruled out shortly before kickoff. That meant Jaylen Waddle would have a bigger role in the offense, but he picked up an early chest injury against the Jets that briefly forced him out of the game. Thankfully, the star wideout was able to make a quick return to action for the Dolphins.

Jaylen Waddle has returned. https://t.co/2TNiGBKvqb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2023

On his second catch of the day, Waddle landed on his side pretty hard, and was slow to get up. Waddle had dealt with a rib cartilage injury back in the preseason, and while he's had a lot of time to heal, it probably isn't fully healthy yet. Waddle walked off the field, but there was initially some fear that his day could have come to a premature end.

Fortunately, Waddle quickly returned to the action, which was a huge boost for Miami given that Hill was already ruled out prior to the game. Waddle can step up and be Tua Tagovailoa's top target when needed, but without him, the Dolphins wide receiver corps would suddenly look pretty ugly.

The Dolphins would quickly take a 7-0 lead off of a Raheem Mostert touchdown, and after a failed fake punt attempt by the Jets, Jaylen Waddle was back on the field for Miami's ensuing field goal drive. Waddle has already racked up three catches for 31 yards, and assuming he can stay on the field, he should continue to have a big day for the Dolphins as their leading receiver.