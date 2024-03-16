After having one of the most exciting offensive attacks last season, the Miami Dolphins are maintaining consistency at the wide receiver position for 2024. Braxton Berrios was floating around free agency and eventually agreed to a new contract with Miami.
Berrios officially signed a one-year $3 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The veteran wide receiver stepped up whenever his number was called and should do that again next season.
The veteran wide receiver is a solid rotational piece for a wide receiver room. He's typically been a fourth or fifth option throughout his career. However, he's proven to be reliable when given an opportunity. Last season, Berrios finished with 27 receptions, 238 yards, and one touchdown through 16 games.
At the very least, Braxton Berrios could be a nice veteran leader for any young receiver on the roster. He's a smooth route runner with solid hands. Despite that, his role with the Dolphins isn't a large one. But he can serve as insurance though in case Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle lose time due to injury.
On top of that, maintaining consistency is only good news for Tua Tagovailoa. he's already familiar with Berrios and won't have to build new chemistry with him. For that reason, there's a chance Berrios could become more productive next season. Especially if the Dolphins don't select a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft.