The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa are back in headlines this week, but it's not about the QB's new contract extension. Earlier this week, QB Tua Tagovailoa made comments that suggested he had a poor relationship with former Dolphins coach Brian Flores. This sparked a reaction earlier today from Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who stood up for his defensive coordinator.

Brian Flores himself addressed Tua's comments with the media after practice today, per Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports.

“I just want to say, look, I’m genuinely happy for the success that Tua’s had,” Flores said. “I really wish him nothing but the best.”

Flores went on to explain why he got into coaching, which primarily focused on having a positive relationship with his players.

“You know, I think player relationships are very important to me,” Flores continued. “I think that’s kind of the foundation of coaching. I got into coaching because I was impacted as a young guy by my high school coach, college coach, all the way back to Pop Warner. I got into coaching because I want to make that same kind of impact, positive impact. Pour into young people, help them to become, as [Kevin O’Connell] says all the time, the best versions of themselves. That’s always my goal with coaching.”

Flores concluded his statements by returning his attention to the team that's in front of him.

“I wish nothing but the best for Tua. Really, more than anything, I’m just focused on the 2024 Vikings.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell issues response to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's comments on Brian Flores

This was not the first response to Tagovailoa's comments today.

Vikings head coach issued a statement in support of Brian Flores earlier this morning, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

“I don't particularly have a comment on something that took place with another team, or I don't like to comment on comments of other players on other teams,” O'Connell said. “But I can just tell you I know that the players who [Flores] works with, and he's got great relationships here. He really has. I know [Minnesota reporters] have heard a lot of them talk about how much they enjoy playing with him and how much I enjoy working with him every day. That's all I can really comment on, and I'd just like to leave it at that.”

It is good that O'Connell stopped short of addressing Tua Tagovailoa directly. However, it is easy to read between the lines and understand that O'Connell does not agree with Tua's assessment of Flores.