The Miami Dolphins hosted veteran cornerback Bryce Callahan on a free agent visit Thursday, according to Field Yates.

Callahan, 31, spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, starting 11 of the 15 games he played. He recorded a career-high 47 tackles to go along with six pass deflections and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Callahan was also great in coverage, allowing a passer rating against of 80.

Injuries hampered Callahan's progress before last season. He spent time on the injured reserve every season from 2018-2021, missing the entire 2019 season due to a setback after foot surgery during the prior offseason.

The Dolphins have dealt with injuries to several cornerbacks this summer, hence why they brought in Callahan for a visit. Prized trade acquisition Jalen Ramsey is expected to be out until December after having offseason knee surgery. Nik Needham, a starter last season before tearing his Achilles tendon, remains on the PUP list, and multiple depth pieces in the secondary are currently sidelined.

There's a decent chance the Dolphins sign Callahan given his track record with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Callahan played under Fangio when the latter was the defensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears and followed him to Denver when Fangio was the head coach of the Broncos.

Bryce Callahan is arguably the best defensive back available in free agency at the moment and it's a surprise he hasn’t been signed yet. Though on the other side of 30 and prone to injury, he's coming off his best season as a pro and is surely hungry to prove he has plenty left in the tank. The Dolphins could take a chance on him.