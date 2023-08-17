The Miami Dolphins showed flashes of brilliance last season. The injury bug bit them heavily, though. Bad luck with health nearly struck again with veteran left tackle Terron Armstead.

The Dolphins got an injury scare during a joint practice with the Houston Texans when Armstead was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. He will undergo testing to make sure that the injury is not serious. Fortunately, by the initial signs, it seems to be nothing more than just a scare.

Armstead said that he will be good, as he told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. The Dolphins tackle posted a video of himself walking around the Texans facility and expressing appreciation for the support he received. Although he did also use a crutch to get around, it's a good sign that Armstead is in good spirits and is able to walk on his own power.

Thanks for the love and support! 💙 always! pic.twitter.com/dhthJaH2dO — T. Stead 🎤🎧 (@T_Armstead72) August 17, 2023

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill approached the potential Armstead injury in a joking mood, saying that the tackle told him that he was just old. But Hill, a First Team All-Pro member coming off of the best season of his career, also said in a serious manner that Armstead is more important to the team's success than he is.

Terron Armstead underwent knee surgery this offseason, is 32 years old and plays a massive role in protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. His health is absolutely crucial for the Dolphins. Miami is also already losing Jalen Ramsey for a portion of the season, so keeping their star tackle going will be extra important.