Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins isn’t worried about his next contract. The fifth-year pro is letting his agent handle negotiations with the Dolphins while he prepares for the season, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Wilkins also said that his motivation for the 2023 season won’t be impacted by his contract.

“I’m always motivated. No dollar changes my mindset,” Wilkins said.

Playing mostly as an end but occasionally at nose tackle, Wilkins has 11.5 sacks and 27 QB hits in his four-year career. He started every game for the Dolphins in each of the last two seasons. He helped the Dolphins finish with the fourth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL in 2022.

Multiple defensive linemen taken in the first of the 2019 NFL Draft with Wilkins have already earned their big contracts. Dexter Lawrence signed a deal worth $90 million with the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans inked Jeffery Simmons to a $94 million contract extension.

Wilkins is set to earn $10.7 million this season under the fifth-year option in his rookie deal, which the Dolphins picked up in April 2022.

With more than three months until the 2023 regular season kicks off the Dolphins could still strike a deal with Wilkins before Week 1. Wilkins doesn’t seem too displeased with the way negotiations are being handled right now and has shown no signs of a potential hold out if a deal isn’t reached.

Christian Wilkins has proven to be one of the best run-stoppers in the NFL during the early portions of his career. The Dolphins would be wise to give him the payday he deserves.