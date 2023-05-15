There’s a ton of excitement and optimism surrounding the Miami Dolphins after the 2023 NFL schedule release. They’ll be battle-tested with the NFL’s second toughest schedule, but the biggest key is the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite having a league-low four picks in the NFL Draft, Miami still found some exceptional value and previously used some of its draft capital on proven high-impact veteran star players. After breaking down the Dolphins’ depth chart, it’s time to unveil our game-by-game predictions for the Dolphins’ 2023 regular season.

Week 1 at Los Angeles Chargers

This will be the third clash between Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, the No. 5 and No. 6 overall picks from the 2020 draft. The Dolphins struggled in almost every phase of the game in the last meeting, producing just 237 yards of offense while getting shredded through the air in a hard-fought 23-17 loss last December. Look for Miami to have a more balanced approach this time around and exploit the Chargers’ weak run defense with their new three-headed monster out of the backfield. Prediction: Dolphins 27, Chargers 24

Week 2 at New England Patriots

Miami’s won four of the last five meetings against New England. This sets up as another favorable matchup against a Patriots offense that’s going to be a work in progress at the start of the season. Prediction: Dolphins 21, Patriots 13

Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos

The Broncos will be much better coached this season under new head coach Sean Payton, but nothing about their roster really stands out, aside from their secondary. With the home-field advantage in the September heat, look for the Dolphins to come out on top over another AFC West opponent. Prediction: Dolphins 19, Broncos 17

Week 4 at Buffalo Bills

The Bills have won nine of the last 10 meetings between these division foes and seven in a row in Buffalo. Nevertheless, the Dolphins have lost the last two meetings by just six points combined, and they definitely have a chance here. Miami should’ve won the snowy playoff game in January, and that was with Skylar Thompson under center. Expect another wild shootout. Prediction: Bills 30, Dolphins 27

Week 5 vs. New York Giants

Thanks to a soft schedule and outstanding coaching, the Giants made a massive leap to the divisional round of the playoffs last year. But they could be in for some tough sledding this season. They’ll be outmatched here in the passing game on both sides of the ball by Miami’s star-studded secondary and receiving corps. Prediction: Dolphins 31, Giants 21

Week 6 vs. Carolina Panthers

This will be the first of back-to-back games pitting Tua Tagovailoa against another former Alabama star quarterback, Bryce Young. The weather shouldn’t be too much of a factor here in mid-October, but Carolina’s secondary will have its hands full in a track meet environment against Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and rookie Devon Achane. Prediction: Dolphins 28, Panthers 20

Week 7 at Philadelphia Eagles

After getting off to a red-hot 5-1 start, Miami comes back down to earth in a daunting matchup with the NFC champions. Equipped with an elite line on both sides of the ball, the Eagles have the playmakers and the system in place to demolish a ton of teams this year. This is also the first-ever meeting between Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, who remain close friends after their time together at Alabama. Prediction: Eagles 34, Dolphins 24

Week 8 vs. New England Patriots

The Patriots should be hitting their stride by this point, with an actual offensive coordinator calling the plays for the offense again. Sweeping division rivals is always a challenge, but Miami has too much firepower on offense and has owned New England in the last few years, especially at home. Prediction: Dolphins 24, Patriots 20

Week 9 at Kansas City Chiefs (Germany)

The highly anticipated Tyreek Hill revenge game highlights the NFL’s international schedule, with this midseason clash set as an island game for Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:30am EST. While there are often unpredictable X-factors in these overseas games, it’s tough to envision the Chiefs coming up short with all of the bulletin board material Hill has provided since his trade. This definitely has the potential to be one of the most entertaining games of the entire NFL regular season, though. Prediction: Chiefs 38, Dolphins 31

Week 10 Bye (6-3)

Week 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

After a Week 10 bye, Miami returns home to cap off its series with the AFC West. While the Raiders feature last year’s leading rusher and the third-leading receiver, their offensive line remains a work-in-progress and their secondary is a glaring weakness against the Dolphins’ plethora of playmakers. Prediction: Dolphins 28, Raiders 17

Week 12 at New York Jets

The Dolphins have won five of the last six meetings with the Jets, which includes last year’s bizarre 11-6 kicking match in Week 18. But the Jets are looking pretty dangerous with Aaron Rodgers now at the helm. Loaded with talent and depth—which is crucial down the stretch as injuries inevitably start to stack up across the league—look for the Jets to prevail in primetime on Black Friday. Prediction: Jets 31, Dolphins 24

Week 13 at Washington Commanders

Already in possession of the league’s top defensive tackle duo in Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, Washington’s defensive line has the ability to consistently wreck games if Chase Young can stay healthy. Unfortunately for the Commanders, they don’t have the proven talent at quarterback, running back, or along the offensive line to consistently close out games against playoff-caliber teams. Prediction: Dolphins 20, Commanders 16

Week 14 vs. Tennessee Titans (MNF)

This was a bit of an odd choice for a late-season primetime game against a rebuilding team that’s facing several major challenges. Look for Tua Tagovailoa to cook early and often against a pass-funnel Titans defense under the lights at the Hard Rock Stadium. Prediction: Dolphins 30, Titans 17

Week 15 vs. New York Jets

Closing out the regular season at home in four of their final five games, the Dolphins continue their winning streak and split the series with the new-look New York Jets. Look for rookie running back Devon Achane to play a prominent role in the offense here, as the Dolphins make a serious playoff push. Prediction: Dolphins 23, Jets 21

Week 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys

One of the toughest tests on the schedule, the Cowboys will be starting to heat up down the stretch, and they simply pose too many challenges with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence feasting against a work-in-progress Dolphins offensive line. Prediction: Cowboys 24, Dolphins 20

Week 17 at Baltimore Ravens

One of the NFL’s most exciting games in recent years, Tagovailoa threw for a whopping 469 yards in the Dolphins’ incredible 42-38 comeback win in Baltimore last September. While both playoff contenders have invested in their secondary this offseason, we expect a similar outcome from last year’s instant classic, thanks in part to the arrival of the Ravens’ new weapons. Prediction: Dolphins 38, Ravens 34

Week 18 vs. Buffalo Bills

With the Dolphins locked into the playoffs and the Bills still battling for the AFC’s top playoff seed, we have Buffalo sweeping Miami here in another hard-fought divisional showdown. Prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 24

Final Record: 11-6