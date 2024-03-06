It was a huge decision made by the Miami Dolphins as they will not be using the franchise tag on significant defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. However, high-end sports agent Drew Rosenhaus was on The Joe Rose show that covers the Dolphins and gave intriguing insight on the chance that he can still be with the team despite him entering free agency according to David Furones of The Sun Sentinel.
“I’m quite certain, even though the Dolphins didn’t franchise him, that they’ll be really aggressive to bring him back,” Rosenhaus said. “I’m sure they’ll be very competitive with the other teams. I wouldn’t count the Dolphins out, but certainly, now they’ve got a ton of competition as compared to the franchise tag.”
Wilkins has been a mainstay with the Dolphins
It was reported Monday that the Dolphins would not use the franchise tag on Wilkins which raised the eyebrows not only of the fans, but of other teams as the star should be one of the top free agents on the market no matter the position. However, Rosenhaus' words are still interesting as while he doesn't represent Wilkins, his words in regards to contracts are to be taken with validity.
“I think he’s going to be one of the most sought-after free agents in the entire market,” Rosenhaus said. “He’ll most certainly sign for more than what the franchise tag number is for defensive tackles, which is $22 million.”
Wilkins has been the foundation of the Dolphins defensive line and defense in general since he was drafted with the Dolphins 13th overall pick in 2019. The University of Clemson product had his best year last season where he recorded a career-high nine sacks to go along with 65 total tackles.
While fans wait and see what happens with Wilkins, the Dolphins made other moves like releasing long-time linebacker Jerome Baker, who Rosenhaus represents. There is no doubt that it will be an interesting offseason for Miami as they look to improve after an 11-6 record and losing in the wild-card round to the Kansas City Chiefs.