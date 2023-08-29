Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and the Miami Dolphins could not agree to a contract extension following Wilkins' recent hold-in, per Adam Schefter. Wilkins will return to the team and prepare for the regular season as planned. Several teams expressed trade interest for the former first-round pick, but the Dolphins declined to part ways with him.

The Dolphins selected Wilkins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He enters the final year of his rookie contract, and wanted an extension done in the offseason. After months with no progress on that front, Wilkins decided two weeks ago to withhold himself from team drills to expedite the process.

The Dolphins cleared some cap space earlier on Tuesday, but they still weren't able to reach terms with Wilkins. The limiting factor of a potential extension was the amount of guaranteed money.

Despite not getting his way, Wilkins is ending his hold-in, and is ready to fully commit to the team for the 2023 season. He wants to be the best teammate and best player he can be, and plans to have the best season of his career, he told reporters. Wilkins also wasn't interested in a trade, and he wants to be with the Dolphins. The relationship between the two sides is good, and a contract extension will be a separate conversation down the line. But for now, Wilkins wants to play football.

Christian Wilkins has 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in his career. When he moved to the interior of the defensive line last season, he recorded a career high 98 tackles and 16 tackles for loss.