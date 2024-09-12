As the Miami Dolphins gear up for a crucial matchup against the Buffalo Bills, all eyes are on running back De'Von Achane and his recovery from an ankle sprain. Achane, who has emerged as a dynamic force in the Dolphins' offensive lineup, is set to undergo a pregame workout tonight to determine his availability for the game. Despite the challenges of a short week, there is a growing sense of optimism surrounding his potential participation, and it becomes more crucial with the absence of fellow running back Raheem Mostert.

Achane's performance last season was nothing short of spectacular, making his potential presence against the Bills a pivotal factor for the Dolphins. His ankle injury, sustained in last week's game, has been a concern for fans, especially since his 2023 season was tarnished by a Grade 2 MCL sprain. However, according to insider reports, Achane's recovery has progressed well.

“Based on how he feels and how he practiced yesterday, there is optimism that he plays,” noted NFL insider Ian Rapoport, echoing chatter from within the Dolphins camp.

Dolphins look to dominate the AFC East early

The decision to play Achane will heavily depend on the outcome of his pregame workout. This evaluation will assess his physical readiness and ensure that he does not risk further injury. The Dolphins' medical team and the coaching staff will closely monitor his movements and responses to various drills to make an informed decision.

Achane's potential return comes at a critical time for the Dolphins, who are looking to solidify their position in a highly competitive division during a crucial time in the season. The way a team plays in the first five weeks likely determines the outcome of their season.

His explosive speed and ability to make plays in open space have been instrumental in Miami's offensive strategy. Achane has consistently demonstrated his value, making impactful plays in the run game and bringing in receptions out of the backfield.

However, if Achane is cleared to play, it is likely that the Dolphins will monitor his workload to prevent any setbacks. Managing his snaps and integrating him carefully into the offensive game plan will be crucial, especially given the physical demands of a running back in the NFL, even more so against a tough Bills defense.

The Dolphins' offensive scheme heavily relies on a versatile running game, and Achane’s unique skill set offers a significant advantage. His ability to turn small openings into substantial gains has made him a key player in critical situations. As the Dolphins prepare for the Bills, having Achane available, even in a limited capacity, could provide the edge needed to outmaneuver their division rivals.

As game day approaches, the anticipation builds not only among the Dolphins' fans but also within the team. The final decision regarding Achane’s participation will likely be a game-time decision, adding an element of suspense to the pregame preparations and lineups of fantasy players across the nation. For now, the Dolphins remain hopeful that their standout running back will join them in their quest for a victory against the Bills after a big win last week vs, Jacksonville.