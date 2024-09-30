Miami Dolphins fans are painfully aware of what a loss to the Tennessee Titans will do to their team's playoff chances. Navigating an unpredictable quarterback situation is already a daunting task, so it is essential that the rest of the offense remains intact. Alas, there is little fortune to be found inside Hard Rock Stadium these days.

Veteran running back and goal line force Raheem Mostert is not expected to suit up against the Titans, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Assuming he continues to trend in this downward direction, this will be the third consecutive game the 2023 Pro Bowl selection misses with a chest injury.

Tua Tagovailoa's scary concussion situation carries potential ramifications that obviously go far beyond football, but his absence requires the Dolphins to depend on their other playmakers. That does not refer strictly to stars like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle or second-year RB De'Von Achane. Mostert brings valuable balance to head coach Mike McDaniel's scheme.

Raheem Mostert has given the Dolphins a big boost since his arrival

The 32-year-old has served a key role in the Dolphins' high-powered offensive attack over the last two seasons. He rushed for a mind-boggling and NFL-leading 18 touchdowns in 2023-24 while also averaging an efficient 4.8 yards per carry. The squad's second-half collapse and one-and-done postseason showing drew the disparagement of many football fans, but without Mostert's significant contributions, the franchise probably would not have earned its highest single-season win total (11) since 2008-09.

Injuries have consistently been a part of this player's story, though. After logging 30 starts across two years and counting in Miami, there is concern that his durability could be waning. The Dolphins' hope of wielding a healthy two-headed monster out of the backfield may simply not be attainable this year, and if it is, it might be Jaylen Wright who ends up doing damage alongside Achane.

The undrafted Raheem Mostert has made a living out of defying expectations, however. Perhaps he can do so again in 2024. But fans should not count on that happening in a Monday Night Football matchup versus the Titans (0-3).

The action kicks off at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET.