As the Miami Dolphins face the Tennessee Titans Monday night, they have made an official decision on who the starting quarterback will be. The Dolphins announce that it will be Tyler Huntley that will start under center Monday night as head coach Mike McDaniel explains the choice.

With the Dolphins injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and now Skylar Thompson, who has an injury to his ribs, it was between Huntley and Tim Boyle. McDaniel would say Saturday to reporters that the experience in starting big games stood out in making the decision according to ESPN.

“I think one thing that was supremely obvious to the team since he got here and even more so this practice week, is Snoop [Huntley] has started multiple big games,” McDaniel said. “Just understanding as a quarterback, what is required to win over teammates and take the place of somebody else and assert their own personality, their own skill set, their own traits within the offense and lead people.

“We've been very high on Snoop,” McDaniel continued. “His maturation has been expedited by him and he's done an excellent job assimilating into the locker room.”

It has been a fast turnaround as the Dolphins picked up Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad on Sept. 16 as one would be concerned with his familiarity with the playbook. However, Huntley would use an analogy to the media on getting up to speed with the scheme and offense.

“It's like riding a bike — first time, you're a little iffy, you didn't know how to pedal,” Huntley said. “Then you just start putting it all together, pedaling, going in a straight line, then after a while, you're going to start standing up.”

Tyler Huntley gets sign of approval from Dolphins star Tyreek Hill

Huntley really stood out with the Ravens, especially in 2022 where he filled in for the injured Lamar Jackson and earned a spot on the Pro Bowl roster. He is mostly set up for success having weapons like De'Von Achane, Jaylen Waddle, and especially Tyreek Hill who even sung the praises of the 26-year old quarterback Thursday via ESPN.

“I love Snoop,” Hill said. “I had the chance to hang out with him at the Pro Bowl. Tremendous guy, tremendous work ethic. He's real quiet. For me, I've seen it; I've been watching film of him since he's got here, I'm like, ‘This dude can make every throw. This dude is special with his legs.' He's a special talent. The only thing — we've got a lot of things that go into this offense.

“We got motions,” Hill continued. “We've got getting the play out before, so he's done a good job of staying in the film room learning all of that stuff.”

The new Dolphins signal-caller has already been getting glowing reviews from coaches where even offensive coordinator Frank Smith addressed the notion of “dumbing down” the playbook for Huntley.

“It’s not like necessarily you dumb down, but you try to do what your players do well,” Smith said via The Miami Herald. “There are different concepts we can use to attack the defense.”

At any rate, Huntley aims to keep Miami afloat against the Titans Monday night as they look to bounce back after the loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday afternoon.