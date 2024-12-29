The Miami Dolphins head into Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns with their playoff hopes intact but facing significant injury concerns, particularly at wide receiver. According to multiple reports, Star receiver Tyreek Hill, listed as questionable with a lingering wrist injury, is expected to suit up. However, his counterpart Jaylen Waddle, also listed as questionable with a knee injury, is unlikely to play.

“Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, listed as questionable with a wrist injury, should play tomorrow, sources say. Meanwhile, the team is unlikely to have WR Jaylen Waddle, questionable with a knee.” via Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

Hill’s availability comes despite dealing with a torn ligament in his wrist, an injury he sustained during the preseason. Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker recently revealed that Hill has also been managing an ankle issue, contributing to his limited practice time throughout the season.

“The hard part is he’s dealing with the wrist,” Welker said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He’s got an ankle. There’s always stuff through the year… It’s a fine balance of being able to get that done.”

The injury list for the Dolphins continues to pile up

Hill, who has not missed a game this season, has been vocal about playing through adversity. Despite his reduced production—averaging 55.6 receiving yards per game, a career low—he remains committed to his team.

“I have a certain standard that I want to set for my family… to never quit, never back down no matter what you’re going through,” Hill told the Miami Herald. “My mindset is like, ‘suck it up, wait until the end of the season, and continue to battle with my brothers.’”

Waddle, who has been battling a knee injury since Week 15, returned to practice on a limited basis this week. Head coach Mike McDaniel expressed optimism about Waddle’s potential availability but acknowledged the wideout remains a game-time decision.

“They wanted me to hold back some parts,” Waddle said on Friday. “There is always a chance, always a chance.”

Waddle has tallied 54 receptions for 700 yards and two touchdowns this season. His absence would be a blow to the Dolphins’ offense, especially with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip) also doubtful to play.

If Waddle sits out, Miami will rely heavily on Hill and a supporting cast that includes wideout Malik Washington and tight end Jonnu Smith. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, likely to start in Tagovailoa’s absence, will need to connect with these weapons to maintain the Dolphins’ offensive rhythm.

The Dolphins, currently vying for playoff positioning, cannot afford another setback after last week’s victory against the 49ers. With key players battling injuries, their depth will be tested against a tough Browns defense. The final injury report will undoubtedly shape Miami’s game plan as they look to keep their postseason hopes alive.